Willis Roy “Bill” Graves, age 73, of Osawatomie, KS, died Friday January 15, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center.
Bill was born August 5, 1947, in Osawatomie, Kansas. He was the youngest of five children born to Charles Lawrence and Bertha Lee (Gooden) Graves. He grew up in Osawatomie. Graduating with the Osawatomie High School Class of 1965.
After high school, Bill went into the National Guard and was activated into the Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1970. Bill then went into the workforce. He sold life insurance and worked at Sunflower Ammunition Plant. Then in February of 1971, Bill started working for the Missouri Pacific Railroad that later changed to Union Pacific Railroad and he worked as an Engineer. He was with the railroad for 38 years, retiring in September of 2008.
On February 11, 1981, Bill married Jane Campbell. They made their home in Osawatomie, Kansas.
In his free time, Bill loved to fish. He traveled to Canada and Minnesota on fishing trips. Bill was a member of the Living Proof Church, where he taught Bible study classes. Bill was known for his noodle making. Over the years he taught his family and friends to make homemade beef and noodles. Bill and Janey loved to travel and went on many cruises over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters.
Survivors include his wife of almost 40 years Jane of the home, Children Christy (Bruce) Godfrey of Lane, KS, John Lawrence Graves of Paola, KS, Mark (Tommi) Graves of Kansas City, MO, and Amanda (Pat) Gaines of Lane, KS, seven grandchildren, Faith Sage, Nick Godfrey, CJ Godfrey, Jill & Abby Gaines, Brandy and Jackie Graves and nine great grandchildren. Brother Clarence (Jean) Graves of Paola, KS, sisters Annabell Ballew of Oklahoma City, OK, and Sharon (Dave) Goforth of Williams, CA. Along with many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
There will be a memorial service Wednesday January 27th, 2021, at Living Proof Church at 1:30 pm.
