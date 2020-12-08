1922-2020
Wilma "Billie" Lee Lay, 98, of Baldwin City, Kansas, formerly of Paola, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Morningstar Care Homes of Baldwin City.
She will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Paola Cemetery.
Billie was born Tuesday, November 21, 1922, in Keystone, Oklahoma the daughter of Charlie and Lydia (Elliott) Fowler.
She was united in marriage to Lowell O. Lay June 30, 1941, in Oklahoma. They made their home in Oklahoma and became the parents of six children. Lowell preceded her in death on January 1, 1990.
The highlight of Billie's life was her grandchildren. She also loved to dance. She truly enjoyed working at Price Chopper handing out samples.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lowell, son Bob Lay, granddaughter Abby Jo Wehmeier, and sister Juanita Sensintaffar.
Survivors include three sons Dennis Lay of Osawatomie, Lloyd Lay of Bartlesville, OK, and Lowell Lay of Lubbock, TX; two daughters, Debbie (Mike) Wehmeier of Westminster, CO, and Terri (John) Gochenour of Paola; daughter-in-law Billie Lay of Paola; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice or Alzheimer's Association which can be sent c/o the funeral home. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Billie's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
