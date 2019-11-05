Wilma Duethman

1926 - 2019
Wilma Opal (Ruby) Duethman, age 93, of Paola passed away November 2, 2019 in Spring Hill, Kansas.
Wilma was born on June 6, 1926 in Bush City, KS to Ralph and Opal (Hardesty) Ruby. Willie (as her friends call her) grew up in Garnett, Kansas where she went to school and worked part-time at Spradlins Rexall Drug Store. For recreation, Willie liked dancing in her younger years. She graduated from Garnett High School in 1945.
The next year Wilma converted to Catholicism and she married Wilfred L. Duethman on October 9, 1946. They lived in Ottawa, KS for 13 years and then moved to Paola, KS in 1959 where both Willie and Wil were members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Willie was a homemaker, then went to work for Marvin Clark and Mike Alt as a bookkeeper followed by work as a realtor for Carter Realty and then Crown Realty where she enjoyed finding homes for her clients. By these jobs she helped support all of her children including giving them a chance to attend college. Wil and Willie had six children.
Willie is survived by four children Charles (Sue) Duethman of Stilwell, Kansas, Mary Jo (Mike) Brosch of Leawood, Kansas, Jan (Richard) Torrez of Topeka, Kansas, and Jon (Loretta) Duethman of Wellsville, Kansas; 20 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren.
Willie was preceded in death by her daughter Elaine Sue Duethman, son Terry Edward Duethman, husband of 64 years Wil Duethman, and her sister Rita Mae Duethman.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Rosary will be held at Dengel & Son Mortuary in Paola, Kansas on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., followed by visitation until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola, Kansas. Burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas. A lunch at Holy Trinity, 501 E. Chippewa, Paola, KS will be served at 12 o’clock noon.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Willie’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
