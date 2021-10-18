Wilma Earlene Hoffman, age 93, passed away Oct. 15 at the Azria Health Care Center in Olathe.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with service following Wednesday Oct. 20th at the Cross Point Assembly of God Church. Burial at the Paola Cemetery.
Survivors are her sons Wayne and Richard Butler, daughters Patricia Chester and Pamala Thiel, sisters Francis Lawrence, Bessie Hartshorn and Bonnie Miller 9 grandchildren and many great and great grandchildren.
A full obituary will be at Dengelmortuary.com. Arrangements Dengel and Son Paola Chapel.
