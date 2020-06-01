Wilma Glass 

Wilma Mae (Scovill) Glass was born in Linn County near Cadmus, KS, on February 25, 1931. She was the daughter of Fred and Mary (Diehm) Scovill.
She grew up on a farm and attended schools in Linn and Miami Counties. Graduating from Parker Rural High School.
On October 8, 1949 she married Ralph A Brenton in Paola, KS. She worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital until Ralph transferred to Wichita, KS. Where she went to work for Beech Aircraft. Ralphs health failed, they moved to Fontana where he passed away in June 1955. She then went back to work at Osawatomie State Hospital as a Psychiatric Aide.
On December 2, 1962 she married Virgil W Glass. They made their home in Kansas City, KS and had 4 children. Brenda, Troy, Linda and Glenda. After the children were in school, she worked for Kansas City, KS school district #500 as a special needs Paraprofessional for 12 ½ years.
She was a member of the Fontana United Methodist Church of Fontana, Fontana UMW, Order of Eastern Star Tirzah Chapter #85, KCK. She served 7 years as a Bethel Guardian with the International Order of Job’s Daughters, Bethel 12, KCK. She taught weekday church for 4th grade students for 9 ½ yrs. Where she served as PTA President for 2 years. She served as Treasurer of the Grace J Uhlich Shoe fund of Kansas City, KS for 7 yrs.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Scovill, her husband, Virgil W. Glass and her son, Troy Lee Glass and a brother, Eldon Scovill.
Survivors include daughters, Brenda Sue Mosley (Butch Ladd) Warsaw, MO. Linda Kay Mosley Chetopa, KS and Glenda Rae Monteil (Dave) Fontana, KS. 6 Grand Children, Lacey Mosley (Matt Crabtree) Osawatomie, KS. Courtney Mosley (Jason Stiles) LaCygne, KS,. Liz Brittain (Lyle) Ft. Scott, KS,. Tanner Mosley (Alison) Oswego, KS,. Tucker Mosley (Cambri) Oswego, KS. David Monteil, Jr. Fontana, KS,. 6 Great Grand Children, Troy, Karlyn, Kinleigh, Tyson, Brantley, Rhyker. As Well as many family members, foster children and close friends.
Graveside Services for Wilma Glass was Friday, May 29 at 3pm at Beagle Cemetery. Memorials to Fontana United Methodist Church send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
