Wilma Jean Clark Thoele was born on April 25th, 1945, to Charles William Clark and Lucille Mae Ward in Paola, KS. Wilma passed away July 22nd, 2021, at Olathe Medical.
Wilma attended school in Paola and was a lifelong resident of Paola. She was a retired CNA of 40 years and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW in Paola and served as past president. Wilma had compassion and love for her family and friends and never was afraid to speak her mind. She was known as “Shorty” to her friends.
Wilma is preceded in death by her late husband Lawrence Thoele, her parents, brothers Charles Clark & Wayne Clark and her sister Charlene Geniuk. Wilma is survived by daughter April Dawn Thoele-Pulley. The light of her life grandchildren Laura & Brandon. Her sister Peggy (Wendy) Clark & finance Joe Ritt USMC, retired and brother Robert Clark (Debbie) and sister-in-law Janice Clark (Wayne) , several nieces & nephews and other relatives & her life long friend & sister Edith William.
A Celebration of life is August 11th, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Cross Point Church 1016 N. Pearl St. Paola KS 66071.
Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary Paola Chapel. To leave condolences or a message to the family of Wilma please go to share memory tab.
