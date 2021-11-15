Wilma Jeanette Smith, 81, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away 11/13/2021 at Louisburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, 11/19/2021, with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 606 S. Elm Louisburg, Kansas.

To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com

Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310

