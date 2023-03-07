Wilma Maxine Kisner Lewis, 99, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023, at Vintage Park assisted living facility in Osawatomie, Kansas.
Wilma was born to Benonie Kisner and Violet Eddy Valk Kisner on September 3, 1923, in Butler, KS.
Wilma Maxine Kisner Lewis, 99, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023, at Vintage Park assisted living facility in Osawatomie, Kansas.
Wilma was born to Benonie Kisner and Violet Eddy Valk Kisner on September 3, 1923, in Butler, KS.
Wilma joined the Cadet Nurses Training Corps program during World War II and was trained to be a Registered Nurse (RN). She studied at Trinity Lutheran School of Nursing in Kansas City and she then worked at Trinity Lutheran Hospital. She was employed as an RN for her entire career, including some summers as the Camp Nurse for the YMCA Camp Hazen in Chester Connecticut, and American Baptist Camps in Kansas.
Most of her career and at the time of retirement she was a psychiatric nurse at the Osawatomie State Hospital. She was not only an excellent nurse, but also a very caring and giving person, often bringing clothing, essentials, and items of diversion in for her patients.
Wilma was a loyal and active member of the Osawatomie Baptist church and helped with the thrift store. Her volunteer work supporting various activities for the church leaves a wonderful legacy. She liked to caravan with friends to various campgrounds making sure to beat the weekend crowds to get the best sites. She loved to play bridge with her friends and was a generous and caring neighbor. Her backyard patio was the site of many neighbor cookouts and gatherings, with special home-made ice cream.
She is preceded in death by her spouse Robert Lewis and her parents as well as siblings Wallace Valk (Bud), Arlene Walkenhorst, and Benonie (Ben) A. Kisner.
Wilma is survived by her sister Juanita (Neit) Thomas and brother Clyde Kisnerand two sons, Robert Michael (Mike) Lewis and Richard Dale Lewis. Additional family members include daughter-in-lawsDebbie and Joan, Granddaughters Danelle Lewis French and Tiffany Lewis McKee, and great grandchildren Zachary Besser, Shannon Lewis, Ashley French, Ethan McKee, Sterling McKee, and April McKee as well as many nieces and nephews.
Wilma loved this large and far-flung family that spread across both coasts and one of her favorite interests was tracking everyone’s lives and adventures via phone calls, visits, and social media. Like her mother, Wilma always stressed that education was a key to success.
While Wilma and her spirit will be sorely missed by all, she would want everyone to know she was ready for this journey and has left this world in peace. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Vintage Park for their help as Wilma moved along on her final journey. Their care and attentiveness was a great comfort to both Wilma and her family. The family would also like to thank the many friends who continued to visit, help, and entertain Wilma, especially during her sunset years.
Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be 1 pm Saturday March 11, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Osawatomie. Committal service will be 2 p.m. Sunday March 12, 2023, in the Kisner section of Oak Hill Cemetery in Butler, MO.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.