Zelores Beth Partridge, age 86, of Paola, KS, formerly of Osawatomie, KS, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at North Point in Paola.
Zelores was born October 28, 1936, in Hardtner, KS. She was the second of five children born to Orville and Dora Elizabeth (Moltz) Adams. She grew up in Osawatomie and graduated with the Osawatomie High School Class of 1954.
After high school, Zelores worked at the book bindery, Hallmark and at Kresge’s Dime Store in Topeka.
On June 3, 1963, Zelores and Clifford Earl Partridge were united in marriage in Olathe, KS. To this union came two daughters Julie and Pamela. They lived in Olathe for a short time and then made their home outside of Osawatomie.
She was a homemaker until her kids got older and then she cleaned houses for a time for elderly people in Osawatomie.
In her free time, Zelores enjoyed reading, word finds, playing cards, Scrabble and 10,000 and keeping up with friends. Her favorite was visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Zelores watched game shows, Gunsmoke and liked Elvis. She collected butterflies, hummingbirds, windmills and sunflowers. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Osawatomie.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford, her parents, and sister Betty Clearwater.
Survivors include daughters Julie (Darren) Ramsey and Pamela Partridge. Grandchildren; Caitlin Ramsey, Dalton (Troi) Ramsey and Darbie (Chandler) Erisman. Great grandchildren; Avery, Dalainy, Rhyana, Josie, Hunter, Dawson, Hensley, Ares and Atlas. One brother Stanton (Virginia) Adams, two sisters Leah Smith and Benita (Glen) Wollen. Along with nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Visitation was December 27 and graveside was December 28 at Hillsdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Children's Mercy send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O.Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
