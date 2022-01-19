This is National Quark Day, which has nothing to do with what you are about to read here.
That changes, of course, if you are really into hadrons and can find a way to relate them to the marble pillar at the corner of Ninth and Main streets in Osawatomie.
DATELINE: St. Louis Republic, Osawatomie, Kansas, August 9, 1893: “An aerolite fell near this town yesterday at 2:30 p.m., striking the monument to John Brown, or “Osawatomie Brown” as he is sometimes called. The meteor struck and broke off the left arm of the statue on top of the edifice, passing through the dome and nave in a slightly southwesterly direction and through six feet of clay just south of the crypt, stopping only at bed rock.
“There was a party of tourists nearby, among them some wealthy Japanese ladies and gentlemen. Needless to say, they were much frightened. A number of the 700 insane patients were out on the (hospital) grounds and excitement among them was intense when the crash came.
“The meteor was recovered after some difficulty as it was heated to almost a melting condition. It was a dark slate color, irregular in shape but smooth, as a greater part of it had probably been burned by friction against the air in its rapid flight. Its weight was 14 pounds and four ounces. Small portions of it were broken off by Prof. Joplin of the State MIneralogical School and United States assayer and analyzed hurriedly. Some wonderful results were ascertained.
“It was composed of over half igneous rock and iron and other materials that will take some time to identify. About one half of the mass is unknown to the professor. Specific gravity is nearly four times greater than that of gold and, under the burned crust, it is composed of minute crystals and is perfectly white, resembling snow in its appearance.
“When placed before the spectrascope in Prof. Joplin’s laboratory, it showed the same lines that are seen in the spectrum of helium, the unknown metal seen in the spectrum of the sun. If the metal, after closer investigation, proves to be helium, it will be of inestimable value, being the only specimen on earth.”
That story went on, citing other “fanciful” facts just as it did when it was first published in the Osawatomie Globe. It seems that Frank Pyle, Globe Publisher, hired a tramp or drifting printer, leaving him to set the type for the weekly edition of the paper. When Pyle returned to his office, he found a note from that printer, reporting that the paper was ready to run. Pyle didn’t check and thus didn’t find the fantastic tale which appears above.
The tale of the meteor and the monument traveled. Smithsonian researchers asked to come and investigate and Scientific American magazine wanted to check out the mineral base. Pyle told the truth of the matter and the story was dropped. But for those of us who love a good tall tale, a “quarky” fast-moving point of energy in our lives, a bit of caution.
There was never a statue of John Brown atop the Soldiers’ Monument and no state hospital patients relapsed in their treatment because a meteor fell nearby. We will know better now and can all enjoy a Happy Quark Day.
