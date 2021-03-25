How many of us really remember what it was like 12 years ago, back in 2009?
Barack Obama was installed as our nation’s 44th president, inheriting an economy that was sputtering despite a $787 billion stimulus package. The HINI flu, also called “swine flu,” infected millions worldwide and caused 10,000 deaths in this country alone. Our automobile industry was in trouble.
Two national figures, very different from one another, died and their fans mourned both Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” and Walter Cronkite, trusted news anchorman. We were cheered by the selection of Sonia Sotomayor as Justice of the Supreme Court, the first Hispanic to serve. Who could forget the story of U.S. Airways pilot Chesley Sullenburger who safely ditched his disabled plane into the Hudson River, saving all 155 lives aboard? That “Miracle on the Hudson” still stands out today.
Similar downs and ups happened here in Miami County, though the following occurred only in Osawatomie. That stimulus bill led to the building here of Woodland Hills Estate. It was the first housing project in the country completed with funds from the Recovery and Reinvestment Act. The East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN) built six new homes here, replacing some of those lost in the flood of 2007.
There was bad news here, too. Freak hail storms and powerful wind gusts were just part of the damaging weather of that year. Headstones at Oakwood Cemetery were toppled. The correctional facility at the state hospital closed, cutting off a source of free labor to cities in the area. Oz Movies and More closed.
The upside? Those headstones were replaced by Shane and Bruce Stout from their Legacy Monument and Restoration Company. That work was funded by donations to the still-existing Historic Preservation Fund. Moon’s Hometown Market added video stock so that home movie-watching continued.
The Anna January Park at 10th and South streets was cleared and named by two Girl Scouts earning their Gold Award. Main Street Liquor, Rock Haven Pastries, Above the Collar salon, Cook’s Chiropractic, the Flood Zone, Landmark Restaurant: Land of Oz and Cameo Photography all opened. The new Auten Pharmacy stood proudly at its location on East Main. The reflecting pool at the state hospital was restored. Perhaps the most impressive of all, Osawatomie had two functioning newspapers — the Graphic and the Journal.
Regarding that last statement: it was exactly 12 years ago this week that this column first appeared in the Graphic. Then-news editor Kevin Gray put out a call for guest columnists. I responded and was given the green light to “think out loud” with all of you. Six-hundred-plus thought sessions later, I want to thank the Republic and our readers for letting me stay.
Thank you for your many kindnesses and encouraging words these many years. They have boosted me. Thank you for the many thoughtful gifts you have so generously shared, including the world globe, the prayer shawls, the embroidery, books, cookbooks, bookmarks and even the mysterious bushel of hedge apples that showed up at our basement door. I cherish them all. This column may not last another 12 years, but I will do my best to share thoughts with you while allowed. As Walter Cronkite himself would have said: “And that’s the way it is.”
