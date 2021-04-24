In 2013, they said it would last another 70-80 years. Thanks to human error, it has been closed after only six years and nine months.
I’m thinking of the 91-year-old Creamery Bridge, repaired and restored not so long ago but now, once again, closed to traffic.
That bridge spans the Marais des Cygnes river on Osawatomie’s Eighth Street. It was damaged by a working Miami County vehicle on April 1. Support pillars — vertical hangers — at the south end of the bridge were severed, presenting a still-undetermined degree of risk to usage. Both city and county officials have stated that assessment, approval and completion of needed repairs may not be accomplished until fall.
I am both appalled and irritated — appalled that such a grand historic structure could have been so needlessly damaged and irritated because it will now take me longer to get into town. Someone please cue the song, “That’s Life.”
The Creamery Bridge is an iconic symbol of the city of Osawatomie along with the Old Stone Church, the Soldiers’ Monument, the Adair Cabin and now the Flint Hills Trailhead. I am eager to have it functional again.
The first Creamery Bridge was erected at the present site in 1891 by the construction firm of Taylor and Ranney. It was the first completed project of the Osawatomie Bridge Company, composed of town leaders J. B. Remington, Thomas Roberts Jr., Owen Stockwell, George Roberts, John Chestnut, H. B. Smith and Alonzo Gove. They sold stock in their new firm and proclaimed that a bridge over the Marais des Cygnes “will bring to town a fine class of country trade that has always gone elsewhere because of the circuitous route that leads to our city.” That first bridge was completed in 60 days.
The creamery for which it was named burned down in 1909 during a snow storm that prevented local firemen from getting to the blaze.
The bridge was condemned several times before it was replaced with the present structure in 1930. The Maxwell Construction Co. did the work, utilizing the Marsh Arch Rainbow design, patented by James B. Marsh in 1912. Marsh used steel as a medium and added reinforced concrete spans. His design was unique because his rainbow arches could constrict along with the bridge floor under varying conditions of moisture and temperature.
The structure, which originally cost $36,087.84, is 145 feet long with a 20-foot roadway. It is composed of a central 140-foot- high arch span with an 80-foot rainbow arch span at each end. The total length at the time of construction was 346 feet, six inches, including piers and approach decks.
The triple Marsh Arch design, together with the engineering and architectural expertise of its designer, won the bridge a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. Seventy-Six Marsh Arch bridges were built in Kansas between 1917-1940, but only eight of those were of triple span design. Eleven of those Marsh structures, including the Pottawatomie Creek Bridge at the south edge of town, are listed on the register.
Miami County commissioners approved needed repairs to the bridge in 2013. Contractors were PCi Roads, and engineer Gabe Pfefferson of Pfefferson Design and Construction completed major rehabilitation. Cost of that project was $395,000. District 3 Commissioner George Pretz cut the ribbon at the reopening ceremonies in July.
I hope for another reopening soon. In the interim, this member of that “fine class of country trade” will be taking one of those circuitous routes into town to honor the Chamber of Commerce’s call to “shop local.”
