Two aerial photographs of a small town are held inset in a single frame that is hung cockeyed on a wall. One photograph depicts the town as it was 50 years ago; the other shows the town in a more modern time.
It appears, at first, that little has changed. The town’s grid-like infrastructure is more or less the same. Where one can find a new structure in the modern photograph, another can find the vacant lot of a building that is no longer there.
Upon closer inspection, the change of half a century’s time becomes a little more evident. Cars look vastly different, storefronts have evolved, and the tiny little specks that are the townspeople seem to have swapped out their entire wardrobes for a bit more casual attire.
The two photographs leave me with the impression that for every instance in which something has been lost, there is another instance of something gained.
So it goes with all of our remembered yesterdays.
I grew up in Miami County, on Brown Avenue, in Osawatomie. For the past six years, I’ve lived on rue de la Comète in Paris with my wife. Every now and then, on holidays, or whenever airfare dips low enough that we can justify it in our budget, we sneak back to Kansas.
Paris, according to the mythology I grew up with, is much like the Land of Oz. I often walk over the Pont Alexandre III, looking across the river Seine toward the great golden dome of the Invalides (where the remains of that old wizard, Napoleon, are held), and wonder if the past six years have been some sort of dream.
In many ways, it has been. The gateways of the world have opened up, new experiences are pouring in, and each new day brings something interesting to process. My mind, in its perpetual state of wonder, can hardly keep up.
Paris is a node that provides one with easy access to the rest of the world. In the past six years, my wife and I have traveled to over 50 countries; sometimes for business, sometimes for pleasure, but always for adventure. I’ve learned a few important things along this path of relentless discovery: that beauty is spread evenly throughout the world, each place has its own story to be told, and that there really is no place like home.
Recently, on a trip to visit family in Miami County, I jotted down a few things I’d noticed had changed since I’ve been away:
Several streets seemed cleaner than I remember them; the distance between towns felt smaller; the views along the roadside struck me as far more spectacular and sprawling than as I recall them years ago; while my sister had abandoned her youth and blossomed into a graceful young woman, another family member’s hair had wholly skipped its transition into greyness and was now glistening as white as snow.
On my way to meet the newborn daughter of an old friend, I pulled over for the oncoming procession of a funeral. Unlike when such things occur when I’m somewhere far off in the world, I found myself wondering, “Whose funeral could this be?”
I feel like a tree that’s been felled, cut up, and assembled into a vessel that’s set out to explore the unending mysteries of the world, but that still has extensive roots entangled beneath the ground where it once stood.
When I look at the old and new photographs of my hometown, I am overcome with a sense of gratitude, of pride, and of fascination that out of all places in the world, this is where I come from. This is where my roots are. This is the only place in the world to which I ever wholeheartedly belonged.
Fifty years from now, it is conceivable that someone will take a new picture of the town. What will have changed in the time that passes between then and now? New households will have been erected, old homes will have been knocked down, and the population will have ebbed and flowed according to the cultural and economic tides that make small town life attractive; but the roots of those who have either passed or moved away will continue to persist, containing that town’s unseen legacy.
I’d like to think of a day in the distant future when some as-yet unborn seeker stands before that impending photograph and compares it side by side to the photographs that we have spoken of today.
I hope they look closely. I hope they appreciate their town’s uniqueness in the world. I hope they see their town contains its own compelling story, most of which is hidden in the inner essence of its landscape, existing in a dimension that no photograph will ever capture.
