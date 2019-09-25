John Brown was born to Owen Brown and Ruth Mills Brown on May 9, 1800, in Torrington, Conn., where he lived until Owen Brown moved his family to Hudson, Ohio, in 1805.
Ruth Mills Brown died when John Brown was 8 years old, but she had a lasting impact on his life. Owen and Ruth Mills Brown taught John Brown from birth that slavery was a sin against God, and that it was the duty of Christians to work to abolish slavery.
Owen and Ruth Mills Brown were Congregationalists, the spiritual descendants of the Puritans, and Congregationalists were early leaders in the abolitionist movement in the United States. Congregationalists believed that all people were equal in the eyes of God, and that racism and slavery were sins of pride. For one person to imagine themselves to be superior to another simply on the basis of race, they were committing the sin of pride in its worst form.
The racism of the early 19th century was so deep that most whites did not consider African-Americans to be fully human, and Owen Brown and other Congregationalists found that belief to be prideful to the point that it spurred them to work to abolish slavery and all of the attendant evils that slavery carried with it as baggage.
Owen Brown taught young John Brown that all people were equal in the eyes of God, and slavery was a sin against God. He demonstrated to young John Brown that action spoke louder than words by opening up the Brown’s home to escaping slaves.
John Brown cared for escaping slaves in the Brown’s home in Hudson, Ohio, and saw firsthand the negative effects of slavery on the escaping slaves that Owen and Ruth Mills Brown sheltered in their home.
Brown was strongly influenced by his parent’s abolitionist efforts, and John Brown’s parents inculcated their abolitionist beliefs into John Brown’s mind and soul.
However, Owen and Ruth Mills Brown were peaceful abolitionists, as was John Brown most of his life. Let’s define “peaceful” though. “Peaceful” abolitionists did everything short of actual violence to work to end slavery, and had no compunction about openly breaking pro-slavery laws to oppose slavery, or verbally assaulting anyone who was a pro-slavery advocate or slaveholder.
Abolitionists sometimes stood up in the midst of church services when ministers were preaching pro-slavery sermons and heckled and engaged the pro-slavery pastor in debate, and continuing to do so as they were forcefully ushered out of church sanctuaries.
Owen and Ruth Mills Brown may not have done any physical violence to pro-slavery advocates, but their opposition to slavery was not of the wilting violet variety on any level.
Owen Brown and Ruth Mills Brown inculcated John Brown with their deeply held abolitionist belief early in his life and taught him by example that action was required to abolish slavery in the United States, not by violence, but by rigorous and forceful nonviolent action and civil disobedience.
