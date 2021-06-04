The Rev. Samuel Adair was a peaceful abolitionist who worked through political avenues to work to ensure that Kansas would enter the Union as a free state.
Rev. Samuel Adair served in the Free State Legislature in 1857 and commented on the political situation in Kansas in a December 28, 1857, letter to Bro. J.R.B. and Wife.
Adair wrote: “Your have doubtless by this time begun to see the accounts of renewed war in Kansas in the papers. There has been trouble south of us near Fort Scott. One Free State man killed by accident. Several taken prisoners but all except one released on bail. One proslavery man killed and three more wounded in an attack on a company of Free State men.”
Kansas Elections were contentious affairs in 1857, and Rev. Samuel Adair offered an analysis of the past and upcoming elections.
Adair wrote: “Some disturbances at election on Monday last in some localities. We hear of two men having been shot at Leavenworth, and one at Doniphan- no election here. Free State men are divided as to the propriety of electing state officers on Monday next — Jan 4- under Lecomp swindle.”
Kansas Territory had a succession of territorial governors who attempted to bring peace to Kansas during its “Bleeding Kansas” historical era without much success, and Rev. Samuel Adair addressed the issue.
Adair wrote: “New Secretary Is now acting Governor. Kansas seems to a wall and not a few Governors knock their political brains out against it. Time will try the head of the existing incumbent. His proclamation is of the same character of those who preceded him. But — 3 months hence he may know more about Kansas and Kansas matters than he does now.”
Rev. Samuel Adair offered a succinct and hopeful analysis of the political situation in Kansas Territory in 1857.
Adair wrote: “But without levity — the boat of state in Kansas seems now through the narrows and over the rapids. But notwithstanding the rumbling and tumbling, the dashing and splashing, and roaring and pouring of the elements, we still have hope that the she will yet sail off right side up and with but little injury on a smooth sea.”
Rev. Samuel Adair was an intellectually astute and complex man who wore many hats, minister, lawyer for new Free State Settlers, doctor when necessary, and political leader for the Free State cause. His name is not as well-known as John Brown’s, but Rev. Samuel Adair played an important role in ensuring that Kansas entered the Union as a Free State by working through political avenues in Kansas Territory.
Rev. Samuel Adair’s efforts were quiet but effective, and he made a dynamic contribution to the effort to ensure that Kansas entered the Union as a Free State. Rev. Samuel Adair risked his life to work to ensure that Kansas entered the Union as a Free State as he stood up for his abolitionist beliefs via his political efforts and in doing so changed Kansas’ and American history.
