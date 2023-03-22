Vincent Thorpe 01

Vincent Thorpe

Miami County Historical Museum Treasurer

Back in the 1800s, I am sure that everybody valued their horses deeply. Theft of horses was definitely frowned upon. That is why the “Anti-Horse Thief Association” was formed. It’s motto: “Protect the Innocent: Bring the Guilty to Justice.”

Here in the Midwest, the first chapter was started by Major David McKee of Clark County, Mo., due to horse theft being a particular problem. Clark County was located on the border of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Someone could steal a horse, cross the Mississippi River or Des Moines River and be out of state in no time.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

