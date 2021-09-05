The Fugitive Slave act of 1850 was part of the Compromise of 1850 that gave slaveholders greater legal latitude to capture and return fugitive enslaved African-Americans to their slaveholder.
It outraged northerners who viewed it as a federal government capitulation to the slaveholders of the South. Northerners resisted obeying the law, and John Brown stated that it “Created more abolitionists than all the abolitionist speeches ever made.”
The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 gave slaveholders the right to seize any African-American they wished in every state and territory, and if they could convince a judge that that the particular African-American they had seized was the slave described by the writ they held, the African-American could be returned into slavery. The Judge was paid $10.00 for recognizing the writ and $5.00 for not recognizing the writ identifying the particular African-American seized by the slaveholder.
Adding to the injustice of this situation, the particular African-American seized by the slaveholder could not speak in court in their defense, nor call any witnesses in their defense if they were not the particular African-American described in the writ.
European-Americans in the North, especially law enforcement officers, were legally required to aid a slaveholder in arresting and delivering African-Americans to a slaveholder or face imprisonment or hefty fines. They could not protest that the particular African-American was indeed not the particular African-American that the slaveholder was searching for in the writ.
Even European-American northerners who were antagonistic to the abolitionist cause were angered by this overreach of power by the slaveholders of the South, and slaveholders or their agents found themselves the object of attack and abuse many times when they travelled north to hunt down and retrieve what they considered to be their property.
Northern resistance to the enforcement of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 further divided the nation, which was far and away from the intent of the law, which was a last effort by the old, established leaders of Congress to find a compromise that would bring unity and peace to the United States.
Southern slaveholders angrily resented the interference of northerners in what they saw was a constitutionally correct effort to retrieve constitutionally recognized enslaved African-Americans and return them to the slaveholder’s possession. This helped the ‘fire eaters” or pro-secessionists’ efforts to argue that the Southern States needed to secede from the Union to preserve not only their right to enslave African-Americans, but to preserve Southern cultural ideals and realities.
The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was one of the most divisive laws ever passed by Congress, and it set the pro-and-anti-slavery forces on a collision force, for it was still in force in Kansas Territory in the 1850s and was one of the motivations for both pro- and anti-slavery advocates to take a stand for their cause in Kansas Territory, including John Brown.
