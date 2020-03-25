During this time of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to keeping our members (subscribers) and communities well informed. We will continue fulfilling our important role, while at the same time taking the necessary steps to protect our employees’ health and safety.
We have every intention of continuing to deliver printed newspapers, shoppers, magazines and other specialty publications to our members during this unprecedented period in our nation’s history. We are, however, taking prudent steps to develop business continuity plans to address a multitude of possible scenarios we could face.
We want our print subscribers to know in advance some of the challenges we could face and the possible outcomes.
In the event a significant number of our employees, or a large number of independent contractors who deliver our products, were to contract the virus, delivery of our printed products could be interrupted in certain areas, or in its entirety.
Our ability to print, and deliver, our newspapers, shoppers, magazines and other specialty publications could also be interrupted as a result of supply chain disruptions, including the ability to obtain newsprint, ink and other key consumables needed in the printing process.
If our ability to print and deliver products is interrupted, we will communicate with our members (subscribers) via our websites and mobile applications by providing details regarding when we anticipate the restoration of delivery of our printed newspapers and other products.
