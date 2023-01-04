Happy New Year, Miami County. It’s been most of the old year since you last heard from me. Let’s catch up.
I was a sick puppy when I left. Doctors made recommendations and then decided I was not strong enough to comply with them. I was told to expect a “gradual decline.” I sold our home and moved near family only to find that declining held no appeal. We found a doctor who thought I still had alternatives. She found a surgeon who agreed.
Short version: extensive surgical intervention ensued and here I am. I am not as good as I used to be (and who, at my age, would be?) but I am better than I was before the move. I have regained some strength and am ready to report on my new life in the Flint Hills.
I am only 100 miles from home and, while the south wind blows here just as it did at the Osawatomie City Lake, there are differences. People here don’t talk the same way as do the people in/from eastern Kansas. Remember that I am now surrounded by other senior citizens who are mostly descendants of Swedish and German immigrants and longtime residents of this Pottawatomie/County area. Their interests and energies are primarily directed toward getting through the day. Linguistic patterns are not a concern or of interest to anyone but this newcomer.
Instead of talking about unloading a truck, these folk discuss “untrucking.” Distances are measured in “ways” — across the “way a little way.” While I find that charming, I still don’t know if it is within walking distance. Plurals and possessives get combined as in going to the “folkses” and that item is “theirses.” Chili is “chili soup,” but people here serve it with cinnamon rolls too.
I have done what seemed right and appropriate since I arrived here. Having corrected visitors to Osawatomie concerning the right way to pronounce the name of that town, I wanted to be sure that I was not in error when proclaiming myself a new resident of Wamego. Turns out that there are three ways to say it: WaMEg0, WaMAYgo and one somewhere in between — WaMIHgo. In case you are interested, the first one with the long “e” is correct.
That’s one puzzle solved. Others remain. I hope to explore more of them with you in further issues. For now, though, let’s all celebrate new beginnings and new years.
Margaret Hays is a longtime Osawatomie resident who recently moved to Wamego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.