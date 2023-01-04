Happy New Year, Miami County. It’s been most of the old year since you last heard from me. Let’s catch up.

I was a sick puppy when I left. Doctors made recommendations and then decided I was not strong enough to comply with them. I was told to expect a “gradual decline.” I sold our home and moved near family only to find that declining held no appeal. We found a doctor who thought I still had alternatives. She found a surgeon who agreed.

Margaret Hays is a longtime Osawatomie resident who recently moved to Wamego.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos