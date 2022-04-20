The Miami County Republic family is mourning the loss of one of our own.
Terrie Cole, who retired in 2017 after an 18-year tenure with our newspaper, passed away April 12 of stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
It’s surreal to see Terrie’s obituary in today’s paper because she was the one who typed and published obituaries for so many families over the years as part of her role as social editor.
She also typed up club news, scholarship award recipients, History Mysteries, church events and other people news items that are so important to a community newspaper.
Terrie had a passion for cooking, and perhaps her most well-loved contribution to the newspaper was her recipe columns. Terrie loved finding unique and delicious recipes to share, and we often received positive feedback from readers whenever she would publish a new recipe.
During our annual office chili cook-offs in the fall, I never knew whether to be excited or terrified to try Terrie’s chili concoctions because they usually featured a secret ingredient. One year, it was peanut butter.
Terrie also had an amazing sense of humor. She could always make us laugh. One day, I caught her jotting something on a piece of paper and dropping it into a box. She explained it was her quote box, and when she heard someone say something funny in the office, she would write it down and put it in the box.
Boy, we sure had fun with that box over the years. Whenever we needed a laugh, we would have Terrie pull a random quote out of the box, and we would try and figure out which one of us said the crazy quote, which would often sound even more ridiculous when taken out of context.
Terrie’s desk was right across from mine, and we had many wonderful conversations over the years about movies, food, religion and more. Terrie was an active member of First Baptist Church in Paola, and she was not shy about sharing her love for Christ with others.
I now take comfort knowing that Terrie is enjoying eternal peace with her heavenly Father.
Our prayers and sympathies go out to Larry, Greg, Tammy, Alyssa, Maggie, Greta and all of the other members of the Cole family. May Terrie rest in peace.
