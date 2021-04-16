I definitely needed a diversion. Lost in a self-induced “blue funk,” I was starting to feel sorry for myself. No one was coming for Easter.
I had clumsily reinjured the bad knee and couldn’t drive. If I let myself think about global warming, natural disasters, bigotry and harassment, our divided society, warfare, dysfunction, hatred — any of those — I wasn’t going to be good for anything much less the coming holiday.
My mood was immediately improved and the direction of my thoughts changed when I decided to watch the Osawatomie Ministerial Association’s Good Friday service streamed on the internet. It was better than any medicine.
I watched and listened as representatives of 15 ministries read the Passion of Christ as told in the Gospel of John. Two prayers and four hymns were included to add variety and richness. It was just what I needed.
As a “cradle” Christian, I have known the story of Christ’s death and subsequent resurrection all my life. Somehow, though, I managed to forget that story as it related to me and to all of us. I won’t do that again.
I enjoyed seeing the interior of churches in addition to our own. I appreciated the chance to put faces with names I have heard. I relaxed when Nancy Snyder sang “The Old Rugged Cross,” and I could sing along. In my mind’s ear, I could hear Jean, Nancy’s mom, singing harmony.
What brought me to the edge of my seat and tears to my eyes was the appearance of Riley McDougal as one of the readers. His voice was clear and strong as he read from his hospital bed. Most of us know that he has been on a prolonged journey back to health, carrying “his own cross” in many ways. Being able to see him and his improved condition made the Good Friday message clear. We always hope.
So, thank you to all who brought this meaningful and profound message to us and to me when I needed it. Thank you, too, to all the other groups who work to bring hope in various forms. That list is long, but these are the ones I think of first: ministers of all creeds, those who volunteer for helping projects such as the food pantry and the clothes closet and those individuals and groups that support these ministries through both corporal and spiritual acts of mercy.
I have to include civic groups such as Elks, Rotary, P.E.O., PRIDE, the Alumni Association and all others with a philanthropic mission. They conduct collections of needed items, provide scholarships and financial assistance and, in the last year, have helped build beds for children who had none, donated cars to worthy veterans, overseen major projects and looked out for our community and those in need.
Others actively helping in recent months include Sub Debs, Life Care Center, students at the middle school and donors to the mayor’s Christmas fund. I apologize if I have left anyone out, but I believe we do those things without expecting credit.
These doers and givers are to be recognized and honored for what they do. They not only help the few; they provide a safety net for the many. They help us feel safer in our surroundings. In these days of Covid, I also thank those who wear their masks and get their vaccinations. They are protecting selves and the rest of us.
I am grateful to all and return to the message of Good Friday: sacrifice can lead to good, suffering to healing and belief to the alleviation of fear and discontent.
Thank you, Ministerial Association, for a lesson well learned.
