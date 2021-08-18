The weather has been lovely.
The sunflowers are blooming in the pastures and prairie.
Driving along the back roads and fields there are some razzle dazzle, dark purple flowers which, I believe, are called ironweed flowers. Just so pretty!
Birds continue with their enchanting calls. I have continued to feed my neighborhood birds and am so glad.
A family of black-capped-chickadees have been around with their curious looks and activities. There happens to be another family of titmice calling to each other and gathering around the feeder.
So much fun to observe.
~~~
Early the other morning, as I walked through the yard, I noticed numerous robins, called a round, standing all through the grass. They were noticeably upset about something... chirp-chirping everywhere.
There were probably 20 on the ground in a semicircle. Robins were on the fence and on the electric lines.
They were obviously not a happy and jolly round.
Being that I am a “Noticer of Nature,” I decided to observe with a little further investigation. I then saw some blue jays fly through the trees calling noisily.
Now, I am not an orithologistical behavior specialist by any means and don’t pretend to know all about the brains of birds.
But this I do know: robins will congregate in large protective groups to show strength in numbers if a hawk, owl, crow or blue jay is near... most often if a baby bird is on the ground.
Blue jays have a call very similar to a hawk. Maybe...just maybe the jay was trying to spoof the robins into thinking a hawk was near. Hmmmmm. I don’t know.
Blue jays have a bad reputation for being rather bossy and stealing other birds’ eggs or nestlings.
I did discover in Cornell’s Lab that jays will snatch and grab, but they are more likely to be on the vegetarian side eating seeds, lots of acorns (they can put five acorns in their mouth at once!), nuts, insects, caterpillars and grasshoppers.
I never did see what all the ruckus was about. I just hope it turned out well for all that were concerned.
~~~
We certainly had a lot of rain last week. The lightning was brilliant and blinding and flashed continuously through the night.
Along with it, of course, was the deafening, crashing tympanic thunder that rolled and rolled over the hills and valleys.
I did notice that after the rain all the fireflies were gone...poof...not another to be seen. I am sad. They are a true celebration of summer.
I was told by a reader of my column that I had not completed my story about sycamore trees. I will continue some very interesting anecdotes that fascinate me.
Did you know that sycamore trees have drinkable sap? They sure do. Just like a maple tree it produces a maple type of syrup. They can be tapped, late winter is a good time, and the liquid is collected into pots.
It then has to be boiled and most likely added to maple, birch, or hickory sap and produced into a syrup (according to “Outdoor Life”).
If you ever get lost in the woods with no water and you can find no available lakes, rivers, or creeks, it is possible to drink the watery liquid from the tree.
Sycamore trees are not really known for their wood. In the olden days, it was used to make fruit and vegetable baskets, trunks, wooden spoons, wooden washing machines and the wide paneling of Pullman train cars.
Nowadays, it is used to make flooring, pallets and handles.
Back in the settler days, a person or two could live in the hollow trunks. Oftentimes a pig or horse could survive in a living sycamore.
I think this tree is perfect for the many species of birds that eat the seeds. Also, the tree provides shelter for owls, flycatchers and wood ducks.
Back to the sap for a minute to tell about yellow-bellied sapsuckers who love the sycamore sap.
They will drill horizontal lines into the tree. The bird flies off to do this to other trees and soon returns to the line of sap to eat the bugs who were attracted to the stickiness. Smart bird!
Did you know that hummingbirds enjoy the sap holes of the sycamore tree? Always something incredible to watch and learn from nature.
~~~
A bat!! A bat!! I saw my first bat of the summer just the other evening.
I was relaxing in the swing by my vegetable and flower gardens. The night was closing in and flitter, flitter, and flap the bat appeared.
I was stunned and so pleased at the same time that I almost cried tears. Bats are so amazing and necessary for the environment.
I saw them again another night.
What joy there is in nature.
