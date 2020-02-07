Four countries. One drink. How different could it be? Vietnam, Italy, Turkey and the United States. Each has a unique iteration on this beverage to which I’ve become so hopelessly addicted.
Variations on coffee can be found in every country, from Italian cappuccinos to the elaborate $8 American Starbucks Iced Cinnamon Almond-milk Macchiato (with an extra shot of vanilla and sprinkles and protein powder and whipped-cream and chocolate drizzle)… and so on; but the point of this exercise is not to explore the dizzying fringes of the coffee cultures in these four countries; it is to search for what is different at their cores.
First, from a bird’s eye view: What do these nations consider as their standard cup of coffee?
In Vietnam, where most days are hot and humid, the typical cup of coffee sold is cold drip coffee with condensed milk. It comes in a tall, slim glass and is served with colossal amounts of sugar.
In Italy, a coffee aficionado’s paradise, there is a smattering of options, from the café lungo to the fierce ristretto, but as any caffeine smitten Italian will declare, espresso is King Coffee in its purest form.
In Turkey, coffee is boiled on the stovetop and served unfiltered in immaculately designed cups that, in the bottom fifth or so, form a thick sediment of grounds. Turkish coffee is bitter, though divine. The little cups are held on saucers and require one to flip their pinky up to drink it. Do not let this dainty factor fool you: Turkish coffee is the type of drink that will put hair on your chest.
In the United States, the traditional idea of coffee is your no-frills cup of steaming Joe. This is the filtered drip coffee that is imbibed by the gallon at diners in ceramic mugs.
I have chosen these four countries as opposed to others because they represent wildly different takes on coffee while at the same time forming a pleasing geographic distribution. In each nation, I must add, coffee plays a key role in motivating workforces, creative output and perhaps even statistically significant proportions of the general will to stay awake.
Let’s zoom in for a closer look:
Vietnam
Vietnam is a coffee oasis in a region that otherwise prefers tea. It was first imported by French colonists. Hot and strong coffee is not suitable to the climate, hence the development of cold coffee with milk.
Dairy farms in Vietnam were (and still are) few and far between, and so imported milk in its condensed form has become a necessary add-in. During WWII, the supply of milk in any form was scarce, and thus egg yolks became a convenient replacement. Egg coffee was born during this time of want and need. It has since become a delicacy.
Italy
The Italian love for coffee cannot be underestimated. Like opera, it is a national pastime. Coffee here has been upheld with noble dignity since it first arrived on the ships of Venetian merchants.
The focus is on purity and taste. Coffee to go is a grievous offense. If you find yourself in Florence or Milan, put a euro on a café countertop and say with Italian gusto, “un espresso, per favore”, then savor your cup of bliss as you blend in with the locals.
Turkey
In Turkey, drinking coffee is an experience of first-rate art. Once it is boiled to a froth, it is served with Turkish delights and a small glass of water. The water is a godsend when the fine grounds find their way into your mouth.
Upon finishing, cover the cup with the saucer and turn it upside-down. The grounds will run down the side of the cup and form various loops and whorls from which you can intuit your fortune. This is the medieval art of tasseography.
United States
The United States is home to freedom and coffee on the run. It is also home to the styrofoam cup and the indestructible thermos.
Coffee here is fuel, a great reenergizer, the drink of practicality, productivity, industry and courtship. I know people whose very lives depend on it. Coffee, in America, is the drink of choice for those who wish to maximize potential.
In each country, coffee has formed a unique identity that exposes subtle truths about its culture. In many ways, these truths diverge to immense degrees, but in some ways, they are similar. Coffee, in all forms, is a social stimulate, a drink that people gather around to discuss ideas, share stories and create memories.
It somehow pleases me to know that people from Hanoi to Paola, Kan., have a great appreciation for this drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.