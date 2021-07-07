Osawatomie was founded on Oct. 22, 1854, and was beginning to grow and prosper in July of 1855.
“An Old Settler” wrote a letter to the Missouri Democrat and offered a snapshot of the nascent community in a July 27, 1855, letter to the editor.
The settler reported of Osawatomie: “The place is located on Osage [Marais Des Cygnes River], one mile above its junction with Pottawatomie Creek and from the two streams it derives its name. For three miles their course is but one mile apart, and the divide bets up so high as to overlook the heavily timbered bottoms of the two rivers and their branches. Upon this high prairie, skirted on each side with oak openings and ridges, lies half the town site of Osawatomie. The other portion is sixty feet above the bed of the river. Here there is (added to its central location) a great abundance of timber of the best quality, lime-stone, coal, brick-clay.”
“An Old Settler” reported that Osawatomie’s founders were busy building the first buildings in Osawatomie.
The settler wrote: “Already houses of good style are built. The tenth building is up: twelve more are commenced. The third store is now about to be opened: and suitable buildings will soon be erected for a permanent business. We have a blacksmith shop, a good hotel and boarding house, and a steam saw mill is on its way for this point from the east.”
The town’s spiritual foundations were also being built, and “The Old Settler” wrote: “For over four months, regular religious services, conducted by Rev. Mr. Adair, Congregationalist, and Mr. Finch, of the Methodist Episcopal Church, and supplies from outside by Baptist clergy have been enjoyed by us. A Sunday School has been in operation.”
“An Old Settler” then offered a demographic portrait of the community. He wrote: “The people are from every state in the Union; but the town was commenced and chiefly carried on by New Yorkers, Eastern and Western men — a majority of whom are from Indiana. A large influx to this section of the country has been realized this season.”
“An Old Settler” closed the letter by stating that despite the threat of political and military attacks by proslavery advocates, the abolitionist and free soil founders of Osawatomie were not cowed, and they intended to be permanent citizens of Kansas.
“An Old Settler” wrote: “I will close this brief letter by saying that the people in these parts came here to stay. They are pleased with the climate, and country, and nothing seems to trouble them but the fact that they are deprived of their political rights.”
To make their point, “An Old Settler” finished the letter with a throw down, stating: “The settlers are enrolling themselves into military companies, and are determined to stand to their rights.”
Osawatomie’s founders were an enterprising, tough lot, and built a strong spiritual, economic and cultural tradition for modern Osawatomie citizens to build on today.
