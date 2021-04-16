Miami County is just beautiful in bloom!
These days, driving around and throughout our county is pure joy. The colors of green are everywhere… blooming, sprouting, budding and flourishing! I love it all!
I am presently sitting outside, on my back porch, at the picnic table, in the sun gathering inspiration, comfort and spirit from the plethora of singing birds, the quiet, subdued breeze and spectacular view of all things verdant and alive.
0H! A blue heron just silently and calmly landed at my neighbor’s pond. Glorious!
~~~
There are countless wild plum trees with their white blooms scattered all over the tree lines. They are everywhere.
Spring is the best and singularly the only time I can recognize them. Once the blooms are gone they blend in with other foliage. If you are someone who enjoys their fruit, I would tell you to locate their positions now and find them later in the summer to harvest. Hillsdale Lake has an abundance dotting the shorelines and fields.
My mother has a domesticated plum tree in her front yard. We drove next to it on a recent visit, and it was abuzz with bees and a few small butterflies. Big bees like the bumble type down to the smallest of bees, of which, I am sorry to say I don’t know what species, were everywhere on the flowers.
I stood back and listened. From 8 to 10 feet away I could hear the sound of wings beating. It was truly an amazing sight and sound, and I wished them the best in their pollination process and thanked them, too.
There are also wild cherries in bloom and several other species of bushes and trees dressed in flowers. The redbuds are the purple flowering trees that are mixed with the aforementioned white blooms. Together they are the harbingers of spring here in Miami County. I appreciate their growth and style.
Arbor Day Foundation reports the redbud blooms are a rosy pink. I think they are more of a purple tinge… orchid, the color in my colored pencils. The heart-shaped leaves cover the branches beginning as red, turning to green, and in fall are yellow.
The seed pods produced are enjoyed by bobwhite and songbirds. They can be found in the United States from Oklahoma (their state tree), Texas, Kansas, of course, and areas eastward and northerly up to Canada.
Do you know that even the Spaniards mentioned them back in 1571, and George Washington wrote in his diary about growing seedlings in his garden found in the forests around his home. Redbuds have been around for a long time.
~~~
Dandelions have surfaced their beautiful blossoms for us to behold. I think they are part of spring, just as other flowers are. A rebirth, of sorts.
I have mentioned, in previous columns, my affinity for them. The needless spraying and attempts to destroy each and every yellowed-topped stem displeases (a kind word) me.
Bees adore them. They see a dandelion as nectarful. In a bee’s eye, all dandelion blossoms are white with a red center, signifying FOOD.
~~~
April is known as Earth Month. Earth Day used to be April 22. Personally, I think it should be a year-round observance. There are innumerable things that can be done to practice Earth-safe and Earth-friendly ideas.
Here are just a few…
Make Earth Day resolutions to last all year.
Plant native wildflowers.
Plant trees.
Have a neighborhood yoga party (could be interesting!)
Make your own coffee and put it in a thermos or reusable cups.
Stop with all the water bottles, unless you have an unsafe water supply. Those plastic bottles are EVERYWHERE. They are not going to decompose. Instead, they are releasing microplastics into our water systems.
Compost leaves and grass clippings to use with the new garden you are going to start. (I had a spider crawling across my machine just now. I did NOT kill it)
Check out your laundry detergent and how safe it is on the environment. I looked mine up, and it received an F. Go to EWG guides to find yours. You can make your own detergent with just a few ingredients.
Air dry your clothes… if it is allowed in your neighborhood.
Dry in the dryer long and low.
Fix leaks.
Use reusable bags when they are accepted again. Plastic bags are everywhere… flapping wildly in treetops, caught in fences. It has become commonplace, and it is disgusting.
Build a birdhouse or feeder
Turn off the lights
Those are just a few simple things to change our human policies.
~~~
This has been fun doing my column outside. As I type my last few words I have observed two red-bellied woodpeckers approaching my bird feeder.
Spring is a wondrous time of the year! Enjoy!
