Join me in thinking about a different “tale of two cities.”
Both are in Kansas, separated by a distance of 66 miles. Both have been through what was then thought to be both “the best and the worst of times” and both are working hard to get back to “the best.”
Those cities are Humboldt and Osawatomie, places that have some similarities in their histories and many more in their present and future goals. Both were places in decline. Both had closed buildings on their main streets. Both lost their local newspapers — the 1864 Humboldt Union and the 1888 Osawatomie Graphic. Both had their Pizza Huts close, and Humboldt nearly lost its grocery store as Osawatomie did. Streets and sidewalks appeared to be crumbling.
Here in Osawatomie, the 2007 flood damaged 425 homes, apartments and businesses. Thirty of those homes were demolished. More than 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes, and some did not return. How does a city rebound from all that, in addition to other troubles?
Humboldt is showing us how. The people there became concerned when the population dropped to fewer than 2,000. It was clearly time for action. Those action steps are recounted in the current issue of Midwest Living magazine. A preview to that article appeared on the Kansas Reflector site back in February.
They first looked at assets. (Remember Gladwell’s “use what you’ve got?”) Humboldt was sacked twice in the early days of the Civil War, facts similar to the battles of Osawatomie here five years earlier. HTown has two National Register sites; Osawatomie has seven. We share a claim to George Sweatt, the baseball legend who played for three Negro League baseball teams, including the Kansas City Monarchs. Both cities claim the honor of being trailheads and connecting points — Osawatomie to the Flint Hills Trail and Humboldt to the Southwind Rail Trail. Finally, both places have museums dedicated to telling their stories and that are part of the Freedom’s Frontier Heritage Area.
Humboldt residents started their recovery efforts first and continue them despite a Covid-related slowdown. Native son Joe Works returned to town, built a business and bought and renovated some of the abandoned buildings on the town square. (Those buildings are called “brick treasures,” a name I hope Osawatomie will borrow.) With “grants, determination and individual contributions” and a whole lot of creative vision, a group called A Bolder Humboldt has evolved. It has built Base Camp, a “glamping” tourist draw, a coffee shop, restaurant, confectionary and two clothing shops. A small boutique hotel and concert hall are in the works.
Osawatomie isn’t that far behind. City government, civic groups, new business owners and caring citizens have started on plans for revitalization. We have a combined coffee shop, bakery, restaurant and market, and another restaurant is opening soon. A clothing and trail store has been promised. Camp sites at the City Lake may not be glamorous but they offer views of sunsets unmatched within the state. New homes are being built and others renovated. There’s more to come.
If we can all pitch in, support these efforts and not just talk about them, we can assure that the ending of this “tale” will be a happy one, featuring two functional, vibrant, attractive places to visit and to call home.
