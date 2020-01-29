I hope you are enjoying our “Winter of Many Events.”
We have had snow, rain, fog, frosty haze, warmth, ice… you name it. We have endured and loved them all.
The last snow, the one from Friday, Jan. 24, has been the prettiest snow I have seen this year. The trees were draped with white, and the snow clung tightly to all the branches. Because the temperatures remained below the freezing mark until Sunday, the winter whiteness hung with us.
Very, very pretty!
A friend from Alaska sent pictures of their snow on the trees. We had nowhere near the amount, but what our area of the woods did have reminded me a bit of a miniature Alaska in Kansas.
But, as you know, winter and cold and gray days do not captivate my moods. In fact, last week I decided to wear a light aqua blue shirt with a yellow shirt underneath to awaken the spring atmospheres in and around me. I adorned my spring wear with a silver necklace with a shovel and a rake attached thinking positively about gardens.
I thought, “please send me a warm, slight breeze with sunshine attached just for an afternoon.”
Nope, I received snow and ice and a snow day.
Oh well, it is just January.
~ ~ ~ ~
Well, there was quite a surprise that I got in the mail. The first was a 2020 spring catalog from Gurney’s seed and nursery. What joy! What happiness to think someone else was also thinking about spring and new growth. It offered $25 of free “stuff” if I spent $50! It is quite tempting. I do wish to purchase seeds and plants to start in my classroom with a grow-light system we have.
Here is the BIG news I received from another correspondence in the mail. It was from a plant company, but it was addressed to Beth Conner… Gardener of the Year. WOW! Me? A gardener of the year! What an honor to bestow upon an old gal from Paola, Kansas (I am being a bit sarcastic). Sometimes I feel like a gardener for a DAY, maybe.
~ ~ ~ ~
I spoke with a gentleman at Jayhawk Marina about how the fishing world is functioning at Hillsdale Lake these winter days. It is not really great but will pick up someday. A very positive outlook on the situation.
The marina has a heated dock area which makes it possible to do some fishing. He said that the only fish being caught are crappie. To find the correct depth at which they are hanging out is the trick. But even that tactic is not really working.
There is no walleye being caught, to his knowledge.
The Corps of Engineers has slowly been lowering the lake level. He said that whenever the lake is lowered the fish act a bit “strangely.” He wasn’t exactly sure why. Maybe the vibration, the sucking noise, the sudden flow change in the water… maybe it is the stir of lake materials or the fear of being slurped out the gates and being thrown against the walls and rocks. I believe this is a real fish fear.
Whatever it may be, the fish don’t bite.
I asked about if water fowl are prevalent, and he said they are everywhere. He also said the eagles are out and about in all parts of the lake keeping a watchful eye on everyone and everything.
The marina man said there is a very large bald eagle that sits in a tree right in front of the marina entrance. Many people have been photographing it. The eagle seems very content with its fame.
~ ~ ~ ~
On my drives around town I have noticed a large number of squirrels out and about — even in the snow!
I do enjoy their antics. One day I was sitting in my car trying to collect my materials for school. A student approaching the school on the sidewalk, which is lined with oak trees and a plethora of acorns, was suddenly surprised by several squirrels skittering around a tree. He looked over and saw them enjoying their morning romps with no interest in a planned assault.
I told the young man when we were in the school, “You know I was going to save you if the squirrels were going to attack.”
He just smiled and probably thought… here is one kooky lady.
Anyway, on the way home my granddaughters and I drive by an elaborate house, luxuriant lawn and a tall, majestic oak sitting in the middle of the yard. We count the number of gray squirrels scattered throughout the yard.
On one occasion we counted eight scampering and digging and chasing and enjoying their lives while another from the near neighborhood joined them. A real squirrel party!
Oh, I do break for squirrels.
