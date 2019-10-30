Halloween is fast approaching, and ghost stories abound this time of year. However, the departed truly still live among us via the influence they leave behind in our personal lives and in the collective life of society.
The people of the past created the present that we now live in, and our thoughts and actions are merely a mosaic of their influences on us as individuals and on society as a whole.
If we give the matter thought, all of us can recognize that our current knowledge and beliefs were taught to us by a loved one, some of whom, sadly, are no longer with us.
The same goes for society as a whole. The communities, counties, states and the nation that we live in did not appear overnight, but they were built up by past generations who worked hard and made sacrifices to preserve American culture and life, and we reap the benefits of their courage and sacrifices today.
History, therefore, is not about a collection of dry, dusty facts that students have to learn to get a grade in a class so they can earn a diploma.
Instead, it is a vital subject that studies the lives of people from the past who helped to form each of us as individuals and our communities, counties, states and the nations that we all live in today.
The people of the past walk among us, for their voices are heard every time Americans remember the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for freedom when they stand and put their hand over their hearts when the national anthem is played.
Our departed family members’ voices are heard when parents and grandparents hug their children and grandchildren and pass on the love that their parents gave them when they were children.
When old, familiar hymns are sung in church that every parishioner knows by heart because their parents took them to church, the voices of departed loved ones sing out loudly.
Indeed, the people of the past even voice warnings of how the wrong choices can lead to disastrous results. History is replete with evidence of how unwise choices had disastrous results, and sometimes the voices of the departed tell us not to repeat their mistakes out of love for us as well as advising how to live life wisely.
To willingly ignore these voices from the past is to invite disaster, for as Edmund Burke said: “those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it.”
A study of history will enable us to listen to the voices of the departed, which will bring them to life again in our minds and hearts.
History is a vital subject, a source of wisdom from the people of the past, and a source of examples of failures from the past that offer us lessons on how to conduct our lives in the present and in the future.
