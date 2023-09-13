Insight Column - Kansas Farm Bureau
Kansas Farm Bureau

I am not a great lover of sports, but I have always enjoyed America’s favorite pastime: baseball. My uncle regularly took us to watch the Brewers play at the old County Stadium in Milwaukee. Game days were long because we lived three hours from the stadium, but we never complained.

We were the first wave of die-hard Sausage Race speculators. We enjoyed pitching changes because there was always hope the relief pitcher would ride the Harley Davidson to the mound instead of walking. The rousing rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” followed by “Roll Out the Barrels” during the seventh-inning stretch were sacred.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.