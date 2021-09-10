Do you realize that 50 percent of the teams playing games last week lost? Are all those players considered losers? Adversity is an opportunity to strengthen character.
In the world of athletics, players and coaches are faced with adverse situations every day. It is how a person handles those situations that helps to mold their character and prepare them for life.
Philosopher Frank Clark said if a person could find a path with no obstacles, it probably doesn’t lead anywhere.
A pilot spends many hours training in a flight simulator to develop necessary skills. The pilot encounters every conceivable adverse situation. Without adversity, there is not any growth. If the pilot never experienced any adversity and mishaps, then he/she would not know how to react when bad situations arose.
Athletics provide opportunities for coaches to teach young people how to win gracefully and lose with dignity. Adversity happens in every game whether the outcome is a win or a loss. So regardless of the outcome, all participants experience adversity.
Since we cannot avoid adverse situations, we might as well embrace them. The next time an official makes a bad call, instead of complaining, players must try even harder to put an exclamation point on their play. The next time the starter gets injured, the replacement must feel the confidence necessary to succeed.
Treat adversity with opportunity rather than something to loathe. Doing so will enable you to use the adverse situation as a stepping-stone instead of feeling crushed by it. With each adversity you overcome, you will gain invaluable knowledge while growing stronger.
People who fear adversity are destroyed by it. They become depressed and discouraged. They have a hard time overcoming the situation. Not able to find the good that comes from strengthening through adverse situations, usually attracts more adversity. Matter of fact, these people tend to live in adversity because it is how they see life.
Our lesson is to understand adversity rather than be discouraged by it. It takes perseverance and consistency to avoid being discouraged. positive attitude tells us that we are not born winners and we are not born losers, but we are born to be choosers.
It is our attitude that determines whether we benefit from misfortune. Having hard attitudes makes us harder people.
Henry Ward Beecher said to reduce the sting of hardship is not to allow adversity to sadden us, but be sober; not allow it to make us sorry, but wise; adversity can help us refresh ourselves and multiply our joys, just like a seed being planted and then growing into a beautiful plant.
Thought for the week, “In prosperity, our friends know us; in adversity, we know our friends.”
- John Churton Collins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.