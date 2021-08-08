We joked about aging for years. Whenever Walt complained about growing old, I would counter that we were only “older.” That progressed to my claims that we were “upper, upper middle age.”
I have to relinquish that conceit now and admit that age is starting to catch up. That’s not easy, and senior citizen discounts don’t really help to make that acceptance any easier.
We don’t have many choices about the process of aging. It is, above all, inevitable. There are tough challenges coming at a time in our lives when we fell less able to adapt to them. It’s important to remember that there are pleasures still ahead as well. Aging is about courage. It is about the choice of living out our remaining lives with grace and style.
It is a test of both our courage and our humanity. Simply put, I think the difference between being young and being “older” is that older hurts more. Still, I find that we are freer to do what we want, we can choose our pleasures without guilt and we can be ourselves without pretense. Those are gifts. If being young is being beautiful, being older is being comfortable.
We aren’t protected from the painful and the violent, and we may long for simpler, more peaceful times. While I know it doesn’t help to idealize the past, I sometimes long for those years when families were whole, values were shared and the “common good” was the preferred norm. I miss those times.
Those years, of course, were before modern communication brought immediate news of human tragedies, catastrophes and global suffering. They were before we were truly aware of the range of human experience in this world. Now, we are beset by news of division, violence, natural disasters and even a pandemic that too many want to ignore.
It’s not that I preferred being ignorant of such things. It’s just that I like it balanced by news of miracles and wonders. The knowledge that mankind had reached the surface of the moon was more empowering than the recent tales of narcissistic billionaires spending riches going into outer space in hopes of profit.
I liked it before others took the refinement out of our language, the commitment out of marriage and the responsibility out of parenthood. I want to return to civility in our behavior, prudence in our spending and personal pride in appearance and character. I don’t think that’s asking too much.
I am aware that my present mood has been impacted by recent losses and by a prolonged period of recuperation. I realize that I often wish for more without recognizing the true gifts of life — generosity, friendship, love and support — are present all around me.
I don’t want to grow up to be an angry older woman. I want to enjoy and appreciate the journey that remains and to be thankful for those who make that journey with me.
I believe that all of us are most at peace with the world when we realize that others are holding up encouraging lights of strength and compassion. I need to say “thank you” for those lights more often.
