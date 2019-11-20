In 1983, President Ronald Regan designated the month of November as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, at that time there were less than two million people affected by the disease. Through the years that number has grown. Today, 5.8 million people are living with the Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s disease does not only affect individuals and families — it affects communities as a whole. It is estimated that six in 10 people suffering from Alzheimer’s will wander away from home. People with Alzheimer’s often lose track of time. They also forget where they are and even how they got there. The individual may not remember his or her name or address, and can become disoriented, even in familiar places.
It is important to plan ahead for this type of situation — especially during the winter months when the days are becoming shorter and the temperatures are falling.
As a caregiver, knowing how to limit wandering can prevent your loved one from becoming lost. Five precautions you can take to reduce the risk of wandering include:
- Having a daily routine that provides structure.
- Planning activities during the time your loved one is at greater risk for wandering.
- Using devices that signal when a door or window is opened.
- Providing supervision, especially in new or unfamiliar surroundings.
- Removing access to car keys.
Another important step is to make sure the person with Alzheimer’s wears a medical bracelet. If the person gets lost, an ID will let others know about his or her illness. Include your contact information so people know how to reach you in an emergency.
As a community, we need to be aware of our surroundings. When you see someone who appears to be lost or confused, do not hesitate to approach them and ask if they need help. Check to see if they are wearing an ID bracelet, ask if they are here with family or friends and the name of the person they are with. Determine if the person knows where they are and how they got here. Contact authorities if you are concerned for the safety and well-being of the individual.
Wandering can happen, even if you are the most diligent of caregivers. I know this from personal experience. Our family member had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for several years. She was receiving excellent care in the home, provided by several family members. Everyone did their best to ensure her safety. But one day, in just a matter of minutes, she wandered away from home. With help from the community as a whole, and emergency responders, she was found safe and was able to return home.
When someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia is missing, begin search-and-rescue efforts immediately. 94 percent of people who wander are found within 1.5 miles of where they disappeared. The stress experienced by families and caregivers when a person with Alzheimer’s wanders and becomes lost is significant. Have a plan in place beforehand, so you know what to do in case of an emergency.
Keep a list of people to call for help. Have a recent, close-up photo and updated medical information on-hand to give to police and other emergency personnel. Know your neighborhood and places where someone might not easily be seen, such as an area with dense foliage. Keep a list of places where the person may wander, including past jobs, former homes, places of worship or a favorite restaurant.
Search the immediate area for no more than 15 minutes. If the person is not found, call 911 to file a missing person’s report. Inform the authorities that the person has Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. When appropriate, law enforcement will work with the media and other outlets to broadcast a Silver Alert to help our communities with a coordinated effort to help find the missing person.
Helping individuals become more aware of Alzheimer’s disease and the impact is has on our communities is key to keeping our loved ones safe.
For more information on Alzheimer’s disease, visit alz.org or contact the Marais des Cygnes Extension District in Paola at (913) 294-4306 or Mound City at (913) 795-2829. You can also write to kgoul@ksu.edu.
Source: Adapted with permission from the Alzheimer’s Association.
