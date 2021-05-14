Every few years there is another professional football league beginning their history.
In 2018, the American Alliance Football League began play but did not last the season. Then the XFL began play. Both leagues were good but failed financially.
Professional football is America’s favorite sport to watch. Currently, we have some long-standing football leagues, but it still does not seem to be enough for the fans. The NFL has been around over one hundred years. The NFL has never felt a threat from startup leagues in the fall or spring.
The Canadian Football League began in 1958, and the Arena Football League began in 1987. Although the CFL and AFL have not remotely risen to the level of popularity of the NFL, they both have established their niche in the entertainment market.
With numerous leagues trying to establish themselves, obviously there is a demand for more football. In 1974 and 1975, the World Football League went head-to-head with the NFL. Although, the league did not survive, the NFL felt the impact. The WFL was able to contract several players away from the NFL. From 1983 to 1985, the United States Football League had a good run.
The spring leagues of the USFL, AAF, and XFL were awfully close to solidifying themselves with the public. Rumor has it the Mexico professional American Football League (Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional or LFA) is looking to expand in America.
The LFA is a professional American football spring league played in Mexico. Founded in 2016, with only four teams, the league has successfully expanded to eight teams. The team’s draft players from Mexico’s two college football conferences. There is talk the league might expand to America as soon as next season.
This Mexico league and the new Freedom Football League can be called a compliment because they do not directly compete with the NFL. Their leagues are in the spring and there is no competition for broadcasting and viewer markets.
There is also another league currently on the scene. The Freedom Football League does not follow 11-on-11 standard outdoor rules. It more resembles a seven-on-seven format like the A7FL, a regional semi-professional league in the mid-Atlantic. The league is owned by players, fans, and operators.
Will the Mexico and Freedom football leagues have the same rule as the NFL in association with selecting talent? The NFL has an agreement with the NCAA that a player must be removed three years from high school to be eligible for the draft.
If these leagues do not follow the NFL and NCAA rule on drafting players, then players could start jumping directly into professional football. Other sports like baseball and basketball are accustomed to selecting high school players. Could these leagues present any competition to the NFL? Only time will tell. If they can establish themselves as legitimate leagues, then this could give the public more opportunities to watch football.
Thought for the week. “You can learn more character on the two-yard line than anywhere else.” Paul Dietzel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.