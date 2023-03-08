Anna Gardner was a Miami County school teacher who educated students in Miami County in the late 19th century and into the early 20th century. She was an early settler in Miami County who worked to build up Miami County’s intellectual and cultural foundation and framework.

The Osawatomie Graphic reported in its May 17, 1945, edition that “Miss Anna Gardner was born at Thornhill, Ontario, Canada, February 22, 1854, the second of a family of three girls. In the Spring of 1865 she came to Osawatomie, Kas. She attended school here and availed herself of all the education possible. She was always an honor student. She commenced teaching in the county schools of Miami county when only sixteen years of age.”

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

