In 2001, the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas junior college football bowl game began.
This year features the Tyler Junior College Apaches and the regular season first place Kansas Jayhawk Conference Coffeyville Red Ravens at 4:05 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas.
This will be the 19th year in the illustrious history of the bowl. Known as a premier junior college contest, the game will be televised live on ESPNU. Tyler and Coffeyville are prominent junior college teams. Both have historic pasts, claiming national titles in their history.
The title sponsor for the 19th annual game is TIPS. TIPS, The Interlocal Purchasing Systems, is a cooperative purchasing agency and is a part of the Region 8 Educational Service Center in Mount Pleasant, Texas. This is the second year for TIPS to serve as the title sponsor.
The No. 7 Red Ravens of Coffeyville are coming off a season where they went 6-2 and were the regular season Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Champions. The tradition-rich team is led by NJCAA Hall of Fame Coach Jeff Leiker.
The Apaches of Tyler Junior College, ranked No. 15, enter the game at 6-5 after falling to New Mexico Military Institute in the Southwestern Junior College Football Conference championship game. The Apaches are coached by Thomas Rocco.
Junior college football is not necessarily glamorous, but it gives players a chance to showcase their talents and get a great start to their education. It has been subject of a popular Netflix show. The show depicted the emphasis was for junior college athletics to be a talent pipeline for Division I programs.
JUCO players are high-profile free agents because of their immediate eligibility. One of many JUCO greats was Cam Newton, the dual-threat QB who made a pit stop at Blinn in 2009, between stints at Florida and Auburn. Other greats include Pro Football Hall of Famers like Roger Staubach, Walter Jones, and Coffeyville’s Brandon Jacobs.
JUCO sports are no joke. Many of the players are future Division I players. They sharpen their skills and develop into elite athletes. The Red Ravens and Apaches have sent several players to the NFL. Every year their players receive opportunities to play at NCAA Division I, FCS, Division II and NAIA programs.
Coffeyville was the Hot Bowl inaugural champions in 2001, and Tyler was the champion team in 2003. This marks the second appearance for the Red Ravens and the third appearance for the Apaches.
For more info, visit www.champsheartoftexasbowl.com.
Thought for the week, “Success requires more backbone than wishbone,” Jack Pardee
