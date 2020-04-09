I started this column last night when I wasn’t in the best of moods. Let me tell you, a writer should not write when the spirit and spunk are not at their correct zenith with the night’s stars.
I believe it was due to the freezing effects of my brain. Yes, it was 32 degrees...frozen to ideas, frozen to positivity, frozen to the lingering effects of winter.
I had the Icicles of April… the blah grays… the humdrums of the cold.
I typed 125 words and quit for the night in hope of a new day of earthly optimism.
It worked.
~~~~~
I wish to write about gardens. My compassionate and courteous and considerate neighbor-with-a-rototiller, Brian, came over and tilled my garden right before the rain. He even prepared a new space for some novel and unique plants I recently purchased.
I am truly indebted to him. Before his tilling job, my garden was scattered with leaves and old sunflower stalks (very useful for granddaughters playing sword fights), sticks and a new growth of miniature mimosas.
Now, if you walk outside the beautiful, black soil framed by the green, verdant grass is a gardener’s canvas for vegetables and fruit to be planted.
The excitement is almost more than I can bear.
This evening, I needed some sunshine on my shoulders. I needed to become one with my garden, and I needed to peel some potatoes.
I took my bag of potatoes, my peeler, a pan, and an overturned half-barrel out in the middle of my garden. Please picture this in your mind… I sat on the barrel, the bag of potatoes and the pan on the ground, and with the peeler in hand I began removing the hides onto the soil.
It was like taking the potatoes back to their roots. The little skins become an addition as compost.
The people who drove by on the highway were probably thinking, “What is that kooky old gal doing out there in her garden?”
Oh well, it isn’t the first time, and it isn’t the last time my quaint and curious methods of loving the earth will be seen.
~~~~~
I have enjoyed the white flowered trees dotting the forests and areas around the county. Some of them are wild plums, which I found out from Kansas Trees and Shrubs that wild plum “trees” are actually wild plum shrubs.
These early bloomers are a Kansas native species. They have a cool scientific name: Prunus americana. I have known people who harvest wild plums to make jam and jelly.
I personally am not overly fond of plums, or wild plums, for that matter, so to smoosh them up in a jar and smear it on a warm, toasty biscuit would probably ruin the biscuit.
I publicly apologize to those of you plum aficionados who like the taste.
My grandmother grew currants, loads of them, and made jelly from them. She would lovingly smoosh them into little cheese jars and juice glasses. Put wax on the top and give them to us to eat. Like we needed that kind of jelly joy. Uhhhh…. If you have never had currant jelly, it is OK. You’re not missing much.
The taste resembles that of dust. I was traumatized as a child having to eat it on peanut butter sandwiches. Please… don’t do that to your child.
~~~~~
I hope you have noticed the vultures have returned to the Kansas sky. I haven’t seen any on the ground dining upon a tasty dead morsel. They all are soaring with the wind, hardly flapping a wing.
Today I was out at my mother’s house where peace and quiet are everyday blessings. A turkey vulture flew through her backyard about 15 feet off the ground. We noticed each other. Our eyes met for a fleeting moment as the nearly soundless “swoosh, swoosh” of its wings carried it higher into the air.
It was one of those moments of nature one seldom sees or hears. I felt a swelling in my heart for this little appreciated bird that I find fascinating.
~~~~~
I don’t know about your neighborhoods and yards, but I have not seen any rabbits. Jim Bell, from the Corps of Engineers, reported the same thing, as did a friend of his in Missouri. I am uncertain of their dilemma. I hope the Easter Bunny finds his/her way to your homes.
~~~~~
I have been missing the Canada geese in flight, on lakes and in the fields. I was driving past an untilled corn field the other day and took a “gander” out through the area and noticed one solitary goose. We both regarded each other. I hope he had some friends with her/him.
My sister in Wisconsin noticed some returning Sand Hill with one goose tagging along. Very interesting and amusing!
