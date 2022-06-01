Grandma wore an apron every day except to church and home extension meetings. She used it to wipe up spills, catch crumbs, pull hot pans from the oven, open jars, and sometimes wipe runny noses.
On her back porch sat a wringer washer and a clothes basket. Outside in the yard stood a clothesline with a bag of clothes pins hanging patiently for the next load. That was the extent of her “laundry room.”
Wearing an apron meant clothes could be worn more than once, therefore, that apron was a time-saver, helped conserve water, and minimized the ache to her back. She was a practical woman.
Grandma’s practicality and the sensible ways that she lived her life on the farm are found on page after page of a small black diary from 1941. It contains a poignant reference to sending her only son to war.
How to calculate the price of her pigs, how many chickens she dressed to take to town to sell, her preparations for the county fair, and daily weather reports are topics scribed in pencil on the pages that followed. Yes, she was a practical woman.
Among my cookbooks is her copy of “The Good Housekeeping Cook Book,” copyright 1942. With its faded iconic red-plaid cover, broken spine, food-stained and tattered pages, this cookbook is a testament to the lives of her generation — lives of frugality and thriftiness, and elegance and etiquette.
I was drawn to the section “Cooking When You Live Alone (or have a guest or two.)” Although interesting, I don’t think “Monkey Rarebit,” including the recommended menu of crackers and canned fresh prunes, will be on our table any time soon. (It’s basically cheese dip. Who knew?)
I also inherited a bound recipe file of “Cooking Clips” that is stuffed with pages torn from magazines from an era that reeks of cigarette smoke and highballs. Among my mother’s and grandmother’s handwritten recipe cards, I found “Ida’s tetrazene” — Rest in Peace, dear Aunt Ida.
“This will feed your whole family,” Grandma scribbled.
Reading “Grandma Clark’s (my great-grandmother’s) Ranger Cookies” recipe brings memories of the many Quaker Oatmeal boxes that she filled to the brim with cookies for our family of eight. We would consume entire batches of her cookies in the big oatmeal boxes during our unairconditioned station wagon rides home across Kansas.
The fine art of seasoning — in other words, Grandma’s sense of humor — and practical advice add flavor to the simple recipes she saved. She tossed in big handfuls of her knowledge of canning, baking, nutrition, sewing and gardening. She stirred in faith and love. These faded “cooking clips” reveal domestic skills, esoteric knowledge, and affection that my mother and grandmother shared.
According to the “Cook Book,” it is “concerned with plain cooking. But with good plain cooking — hot, mealy, potatoes baked or boiled in their jackets and fluffy mashed ones with never a lump; satiny brown gravy glistening with tiny sparkles of fat spooned generously over steaming boiled rice, every grain standing out firmly molded but light and tender; the kettle of succulent stew that belies its lowly origin by its royal fragrance; crisp, golden-brown waffles that melt in your mouth. We believe that this world would be happier if it had more good plain cooks…”
And, perhaps, more aprons.
Have a beautiful day.
