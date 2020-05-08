The Asylum Bridge spans the Maris des Cygnes River in Osawatomie at First and Carr streets, and it was built by the Kansas City Bridge Company in 1905.
The Asylum Bridge is the only reverse parker through truss bridge left in the United States, and most likely the world, and it is on the national register of historic places. The Asylum Bridge is another of the historical treasures that make Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s history of national and international importance.
Locally, many Osawatomie and Miami County residents will no doubt recall crossing the Asylum Bridge going to and from the Osawatomie State Hospital. People remember listening to the rumble of the bridge’s deck as vehicles passed over. They could have been an occupant of the vehicle, or an Osawatomie resident hearing the rumbling sound echoing in the town.
For many Osawatomie and Miami County residents, especially former employees of the Osawatomie State Hospital, the Asylum Bridge is more than a bridge, it is a part of the colorful cultural mosaic of their lives.
Sadly, the Asylum Bridge is closed to all traffic, foot, bicycle and otherwise due to safety issues, a situation that does not necessarily need to be permanent.
While the bridge is not viable to be opened for vehicular traffic, it is certainly possible for the bridge to be reopened for foot and bicycle traffic with the proper repairs. This would not only preserve the historic bridge for future generations, but also provide increased tourism for not only Osawatomie, but Miami County as a whole.
Bridge hunters are always seeking out rare and unique bridges, and there are few bridges more rare and unique than the Asylum Bridges. If a bridge hunter travels to Osawatomie to not only see but walk or bicycle across the Asylum Bridge, they will seek out other bridges in other communities in Miami County as well, and every community will benefit if the Asylum Bridge is repaired and preserved.
Tourists seek to see the unique and unusual, and the Asylum Bridge fills the bill. Tourists will not merely stop and walk across the Asylum Bridge, they will stop and walk into local restaurants, stores and buy gas and help the Osawatomie and Miami County economy grow if the Asylum Bridge is repaired and preserved.
Osawatomie and Miami County as a whole is a short drive from the Kansas City metroplex, and it behooves local residents to work to encourage tourists to make Osawatomie and Miami County a destination for a day trip.
Repairing and making the Asylum Bridge accessible for pedestrians and bicyclists would certainly attract visitors to Osawatomie and Miami County to see the last remaining reverse parker truss bridge in the United States, and in all likelihood the world, which will help facilitate economic growth not only in Osawatomie, but Miami County as a whole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.