Finances keep getting scarcer for school budgets. With this mind, spending per pupil for athletes far outpaces spending per pupil in core subjects.
A research of some large Colorado high schools indicated athletic budgets occupied almost 10 percent of each school’s overall budget. Per-pupil spending in athletics was nearly double over non-athletic students.
In comparison to athletic spending, another Colorado school district emphasized academics. This district’s mission was to educate every student on core subjects. This school district earned educational excellence ratings. Their students graduated 10 percent higher than other districts throughout the state. In addition, their students performed significantly better in English, reading, math and science on ACT tests.
Research usually shows what the researcher is aiming to find, but not always. Along with many others, I have also researched budget expenditures of school districts in Texas. My research determined only 3-4 percent of the total budget went to athletics.
How does the United States compare to other countries? Other countries do not have athletics in their school budgets. According to The Atlantic, author Amanda Ripley said American children spend twice the time playing sports than Korean children. Countries like Finland and Germany have club sports outside of the school for children to participate.
Ripley said most countries do not staff, manage, transport, insure or promote sports. The question is why does America value sports more than other countries? Does this enhance the quality of life for children?
I believe sports are important. I also believe you get what you pay for. Whatever the emphasis, the product will be produced.
Can sports programs and academic excellence coincide with each other? Many studies identify academics and athletic excellence go hand in hand. Ask any high school principal if their school is more disciplined, have higher graduation rates, less dropouts, and higher academic scores when athletic programs are successful and conducted by quality staff members. The answer is always yes.
There will always be controversy on this subject. Consequently, coaches must ensure athletic programs are in line with the purpose of educating students for life. Athletics are not above academic programs but instead work hand and hand ensuring quality education for students.
