I would argue hiring great coaches is not a difficult task. I would say retaining them is another matter entirely.
Have you ever heard winners win and losers lose? There is a lot of truth to this statement. When winning is consistent every year, I believe there are tools in place perpetuating the program. Community, administration, dedicated players, and competent energetic coaches are necessary tools. Programs losing consistently lack one or more of these.
The greatest attribute for winning is attitude. Attitude is infectious. What is your community’s attitude of sports and education?
As a college coach out on the road recruiting, I see consistency, whether bad or good. Both types of programs follow a formula. It all starts with community support. Consistency is a blood line with a heartbeat, whether it is losing or winning. Complacent communities usually have losing programs.
When a new coach arrives, there is a lot of fanfare. Administration and school boards help in every way to provide needed tools for a successful program. As the program grows and begins to succeed, many school boards and administrations forgot what kickstarted recent success.
Cutbacks and decreases in budgets and staffing begin to slip in. Why not? Surely everyone knows winning is an easy thing to do, so decisions to cut back usually creep in the back door. Obviously, there is not an attitude of excellence present.
Constructing a championship culture is not an easy task. It is not complicated though. I heard Lou Holtz say he asked a team if they knew there were only five colors in a rainbow, yet Michelangelo used these five colors brilliantly. He also said there are only seven musical notes, but look at what great composers have done with music. Consequently, it is not complicated to build a winning culture. Having the right ingredients is the key.
It is exceedingly difficult to determine what different variables do for sport programs. One thing is for sure: Programs sustaining success for many years have a solid foundation with a winning spirit (attitude).
Programs will have spikes in levels of success, but the lows will not be extremely low over a course of time if the community demands excellence. On the other hand, when a historically downtrodden program has a spike in success, when the variables associated with the spike are no longer available, the program will return to its roots. It is extremely hard to change the life blood of a community because it is foundational attitude of not caring.
When I speak about winning a championship, I ask players and coaches what they are willing to sacrifice to win. Are they willing to be in the weight program all spring and summer? Are they willing to spend time conditioning and doing drills (7-on-7 and linemen challenges)? Are they willing to attend camps? Will they sacrifice social time and video games?
Then I would like to ask administrators if they are willing to provide financial support. Are they looking to increase or decrease the program? Then the question needed to be answered is who runs the program. Everybody says they want to win, but are they willing to do and continue to do what is necessary to win?
Thought for the week, “Attitude is everything.” Tracy Welch, Athletic Director/Head Football Coach at Lake Worth ISD
Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
