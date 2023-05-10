Jack Welch

Jack Welch

From the Bleachers

I would argue hiring great coaches is not a difficult task. I would say retaining them is another matter entirely.

Have you ever heard winners win and losers lose? There is a lot of truth to this statement. When winning is consistent every year, I believe there are tools in place perpetuating the program. Community, administration, dedicated players, and competent energetic coaches are necessary tools. Programs losing consistently lack one or more of these.

Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.

