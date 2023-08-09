Officially, summer will be around for seven more weeks, according to the calendar. Hope arises in my body that the horrid heat of triple digits will subside, and the humidity will find another home in some far-off land.
I enjoy the evenings, sitting outside on our garden swing or lawn chairs as our dogs and cat mess around, listening to the droning buzz of cicadas. But, with no breeze, except the dogs’ hot breath, it is close to unbearable.
At this point, I try to remember the times in winter when I felt my eyeballs were freezing shut and frostbite was setting in.
~~~
My mimosa… it returned from the clutch of winter and spring’s death grip upon the weakened start it had. I was so worried. Well, you should see it now! The pink color variations are just magnificent when you look from afar. But, when you look up close, the willowy, fluffy flowers are just the most stunning and charming parts on any tree you will ever see.
There is something else that makes it so special. It is a smorgasbord for insects and birds alike. The insects love the flowers. Beetles of many shapes, honey bees, wasps, lady bugs, huge beautiful butterflies, hummingbird moths by the flock. So many!
The birds love the insects. There have been such a variety of birds hanging out under the canopy, on the ground looking for insects. Cardinals sing from the branches. The goldfinches are all around it, as well as house finches. Hummingbirds prefer it over the fancy feeder I have.
One day, I noticed an all-black, small bird in the shady under-branches, just sitting there. I hadn’t seen this before, so to the Kansas bird book I went. Nothing. To the bigger bird book. Nothing. In the best bird book, I discovered it may be an indigo bunting. The feathers appear black until the bird enters the sunshine where the feathers turn blue in the sunlight. That is why the bird appeared black. Aha! This was my little bird mystery… maybe.
One day my grandchildren came over, and one of them said, as they got close to the house, “What’s that smell?” Now, this could be positive or it could be one of those teenage contrary and unpleasant questions. I was wearing deodorant. There were no dead creatures below my porch. So, I meekly asked, “What does it smell like?”
In a kindhearted report she said, “It smells like flowers.” Thank goodness! It was the mimosa boasting its ever-pleasant aroma.
I even had a robin make a nest and raise a nestling in late July on one of the mimosa branches. After seeing the one individual “baby bird” peeking over the muddy side of the nest, I figured this was probably her third nest of the summer.
Later that night was the horrendous windstorm and downpour. I thought for sure the little bird was “Gone with the Wind” and all Mama Bird’s hard work was for naught. In the morning light, all was good.
Within a few days, I noticed two robins by our watering area. Sure enough, a bird was being fed by another. Oh, what luck!
I turned and looked directly at them and said, “Look at you, Baby Bird! You made it! You’ll have to fly far and high and be very safe. Take care of your mom, too.” They both observed me.
~~~
I have been saddened by the lack of fireflies around my house. Last night, I walked around the side of my house and just stood there. Listening. Watching for whatever might be around in the dark. There I regarded two. Two fireflies, or lightning bugs, were out there. TWO.
There are reasons for the lack of fireflies. We have too much nighttime light from buildings, cars, developments, and many other places that the males and females cannot detect each other. Too many chemicals are added to people’s lawns. What is sprayed for mosquitoes kills the fireflies and many other insects and spiders.
This is a terrible thing. Just horrendous and daunting news.
Do you know what else I haven’t seen this summer? Bats. I love bats. They are one of the coolest creatures in the world. I once taught all the kindergarten through eighth graders in USD 368 about the world’s bats so they would understand their place of importance in the environment.
And I haven’t seen one this summer flitting around our house. Very saturnine. It makes me want to cry.
~~~
Do you remember a few columns ago I wrote about Will Rogers and the sport of noodling some grossly disturbing fish of which nightmares are made? Enormous catfish catching with your HANDS in dark muddy water.
Well, I have received more pictures with Will and his daughter, Jai, who must be very strong and brave because she was holding a mighty whopper of a catfish.
Together, they are catching these at Hillsdale Lake.
If you are catching some fancy fish or have seen some amazing deer, please call, or email me. I would love to include your information… as long as it is not fake. I don’t do low-grade, swanky, meretricious material.
I have been told by several folks about seeing does with young fawns. Personally, I thought this to be a bit late, but apparently, it’s not.
I had to do a bit of internet searching to discover the younger does in Kansas…like the 1-year-olds… will have fawns later in July and August. This is a smart move for them says DeerandDeerHunting.com. These new fawns and mothers will have plenty to eat in the Midwest with great nutritional value. This then makes them grow faster and stronger and better able to survive the winter.
I had no idea this occurred, so once again I gained new knowledge.
~~~
I am really proud of my bluebird couple. They produced three families together in a Hillsdale Elementary-made bluebird house. Back in the spring, when I first heard their beautiful song, I made sure the box was clean and sturdy and ready for their return.
Did you know that bluebirds are likely to return to the same nest the following year? That makes me quite happy.
I hope and hope and hope they come again next year. They bring me great joy.
