A hummingbird moth enjoys Beth Conner’s flowering mimosa tree.

Officially, summer will be around for seven more weeks, according to the calendar. Hope arises in my body that the horrid heat of triple digits will subside, and the humidity will find another home in some far-off land.

I enjoy the evenings, sitting outside on our garden swing or lawn chairs as our dogs and cat mess around, listening to the droning buzz of cicadas. But, with no breeze, except the dogs’ hot breath, it is close to unbearable.

Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.

