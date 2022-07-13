Every summer I write an article to remind coaches and student-athletes about the danger of working out in the heat. Although there are less deaths today because of knowledge of heat exhaustion, it still happens. Hydration and rest are key in reducing core body temperature.
Students are in the process of preparing for activities prior to school starting. It is hot outside, and everyone needs to take precautions. Trainers and coaches need to know the heat index as they train their students in these summer elements.
It is common for participants to become victims to heat-related illnesses. Precautions must be taken to prevent dangerous situations. The best prevention for heat-related illnesses is acclimating the body to the weather conditions they participate in. When people consider workout times and body needs, it is important to understand weather conditions they participate in. Different parts of the country deserve varied considerations.
Football and band participants are very susceptible to heat illness because of the equipment they carry or wear. In hot weather conditions, athletes are subject to heat cramps, heat syncope, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Hydration is a must before every workout is conducted.
Research studies reveal from 1995 through the 2000 football seasons, there were 17 heat stroke deaths. Could they have been prevented? In all cases, the core body temperature was extreme. It is crucial to get the core body temperature under control because almost all heat-related deaths had extreme core body temperatures.
Heat cramps involve abdominal muscles and extremities. The cramps are caused by intense prolonged exercise in the heat. The body becomes devoid of salt and water due to sweating.
If an athlete is participating in hot conditions, then it is imperative they acclimate the body gradually. Research studies indicate 80 percent acclimation can be expected in the first week.
Water is important to be provided on a need basis. Back in the olden golden days, coaches would tell us water made us weak. Very little water was provided during practice and only a couple water breaks were given to players.
Well, times were different back then. Kids spent time outside the house during the summer months working. There were no video games. I remember hauling hay and playing home run derby. The reason we could survive limited water intake was our bodies were already climatized to the weather conditions. There were still several heat-related deaths though.
Now with new education on heat-related illnesses and the understanding to hydrate the body properly, heat-related illnesses are declining. The fact is water must be replaced in the body. It is crucial to be conscientious of participants core body temperature.
Research literature shows all conditions (heat, humidity, etc.) need to be considered when scheduling practices during the extreme conditions of summer. Acclimation of the body to the climate is key to getting in shape.
Thought for the week, “If you saw a heat wave, would you wave back? - Steven Wright
