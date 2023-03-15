People are pining to dig, aching to rake, and itching to play in gardens. I am, that’s for sure.
I was told, at the recent Master Gardener’s Conference held here in Paola, not to upset the soil and the ground cover too early. Just let it rest, relax and slumber a bit longer and allow what is underneath to awaken too. Patience.
~~~
Back in February my sister noticed that her birdfeeder was filled with seed, but the birds were avoiding their meals. The chickadees and juncos and cardinals flew down but ate nothing. Upon closer inspection, she found honey bees crawling around in the seeds. Some of the bees would fly upward but would return down to the seeds. The birds, though, were unhappy visitors.
I have heard of numerous people wanting to raise bees. But before you do, please take a class about the process. You can’t just pop a box in your yard, find some bees and say, “Go my bees! Go! Do your thing!”
I think I would like to give it a try, but with any living creature that is dependent on me, I can’t do something halfway. Those little bees would depend on me for protection from mites.
Honey bees also get foul brood disease, twisted wing virus and stylops. Then there are giant Asian hornets that prey on honey bees. Don’t forget bears (if someone let one go accidentally, I know it would head to my bees!), raccoons and skunks.
Insecticides are no joke around here. We also have to concern ourselves with GMO crops.
Oh, did you happen to know that some bees get cranky? Under certain circumstances a hive might get crabby and attack the owner. Oh, my land’s! If the queen is upset, then the remaining hive becomes that way. The hive can be overly hungry or thirsty, and the bees become grumpy. A predator may be bothering the hive at night. You get grouchy bees.
Bees are not fond of cloudy, rainy weather either, nor are they keen on people messing around with the hive. There is a lot more than putting bees in a box.
I found a class through Beekeepers.com that offers 40 lessons and nine webinars that says it is free. There are other classes that cost some money. The company has a store and a “colony” or group of people to talk to about your bees.
~~~
I saw this quote on Facebook or Instagram last week: “I believe trees tell good stories. Maybe that’s why birds sit on their branches for hours and listen to them.”
This made me think. As a lifetime lover of trees, I find this to be an inspirational thought. What do trees say?
Those of you happening to have similar tree feelings will understand that trees do have spirits that sing with the breezes, that quake when bull-dozers rumble, roll, and bump them. The trees can feel.
They smile at a human’s kind touch or loving attention… someone who gazes and appreciates the time and height and tangle of branches reaching skyward. I love to walk by trees and give them a delicate touch. (I do hug some special trees with much adoration if there aren’t many people watching. There is the “Kooky Woman Syndrome” that comes with that element of nature, but sometimes I don’t give a rip. Just hug!)
I can only imagine the stories a tree may tell. My tall Sycamore would surely mention the weather that has come and gone threatening its branches. A tale long, long ago the blue jay might listen to about the houses that were built so close to its roots and yet he was saved to live on to tell his Papa Blue Jay’s stories.
I think it would be fun to know the stories of a Giant Sequoia tree. Can you imagine what they have seen and heard and lived through? Maybe if we listen intensely, we can hear a tree too.
~~~
I was watching the news early this morning, and the announcers were boasting only 10 more days until spring. Taking a peek outside at the blah, yuck day with drizzle and drips and cold… I would say a more-like-January-day.
No! No! Let us not travel backward to the days of bleak and biting weather. I shall regard each day with intensity and march forward into sunnier days, march on ahead to arms of warmth wrapped around me. Patience, dear Beth. Patience.
~~~
If we are talking about cold weather, let’s add snow into that picture, California and other western states have really had more than their fair share of precipitation. At the present time, San Bernadino has had 12 feet of snow and more on the way. My, my, my! That is just astounding!
The wind is blowing the snow at 55 miles per hour at the same time so it just piles up higher and higher. the roofs buckle with the weight, the trees fall, the cars are obscured, and getting out is improbable.
Golly…I feel like a real louse complaining about our lousy weather. I have little to worry about within the scope of our cool and codswallop days. Californians have to deal with all the snow and eventually the melt.
A professor at the University of Arizona said the “big” snow of this year would only make a dent in the Colorado River Basin crisis. The runoff received soon may give the state of California about six months of water, but a year from now is hard to predict.
The lack of water is a multi-state issue. Too many people are drinking from the same pitcher of water.
While writing this I looked at a map showing states with the highest level of drought. I was absolutely shocked, frightened, and awestricken to find Kansas with most extensive areas of drought in the United States. I couldn’t believe it!
From Elk City in the west to Wellington or Arkansas City in the east; from the western top of Kansas and Nebraska eastward to Manhattan and just into Bourbon County is all in a plethoric drought.
Have you heard any of the major news folks talking about the drought in Kansas? I sure haven’t, even though 75 percent of the state is severely suffering. Our little corner of Kansas, at this time, is doing acceptably well.
Texas is a close second, not that it wanted to be. First place is the biggest loser.
Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.
