People are pining to dig, aching to rake, and itching to play in gardens. I am, that’s for sure.

I was told, at the recent Master Gardener’s Conference held here in Paola, not to upset the soil and the ground cover too early. Just let it rest, relax and slumber a bit longer and allow what is underneath to awaken too. Patience.

