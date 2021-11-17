As teams finish their season, every player and coach will remember the struggles and accomplishments of the season.
Some teams overcame great obstacles and will remember the process of the phenomenal year. Others will remember what could or should have been.
The important thing for players and coaches to realize is, regardless of the outcome, they must continue to believe great things are in store for them. The life lessons learned through the process of the season will be helpful for them throughout life. Hopefully, these players will have learned the power of believing in themselves.
I would like to share a great story of a player believing in himself. Former great NBA player Billy Reid’s son, Malcolm, started as a point guard for his high school team. That is not surprising since Billy was an NBA player.
The surprise was his size though. Malcolm was only 4’9” tall. When Malcolm was born, the doctors said he would never walk. He was born bow-legged and his hips were out of alignment. The doctors looked at the X-rays and said he would never put one foot in front of the other.
His father would not listen to the doctors though. Billy believed God would help Malcolm overcome. Malcolm grew up hearing his father tell him he was destined to do great things. Malcolm believed his father’s words. Malcolm was a speedster armed with a deadly crossover dribble.
How do we improve performance? How can we bridge the gap between emotions and motivation and improve our performance? Efficacy beliefs (through cognitive, affective, and motivational regulatory mechanisms) influence how people feel, how much effort they invest in actions, how long they persevere in the face of obstacles and failures, and how resilient they are to adversity (Salanova, Llorens, & Schaufeli, 2010).
We must remind ourselves, regardless of what happened yesterday, a new day brings new opportunity. Believe in ourselves and trust. Great things happen to those who continue to fight the good fight.
Thought for the week, “Face your deficiencies and acknowledge them. But do not let them master you.” Helen Keller
