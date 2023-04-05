Vincent Thorpe 01

Vincent Thorpe

Miami County Historical Museum Treasurer

 File photo

Benjamin George Goodrick was born in 1803 in Halifax County, Va. At the age of 12, his parents moved the family to Nickolas County, Ky., where they homesteaded 180 acres of government land.

Ben grew up as an energetic young man. He was adventuresome, diligent and a very hard worker. The frontier life seemed to suit him well.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

