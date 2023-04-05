Benjamin George Goodrick was born in 1803 in Halifax County, Va. At the age of 12, his parents moved the family to Nickolas County, Ky., where they homesteaded 180 acres of government land.
Ben grew up as an energetic young man. He was adventuresome, diligent and a very hard worker. The frontier life seemed to suit him well.
Benjamin married his wife Jane in Nickolas County, Ky., and then moved to Clinton County, Ohio, in the mid-1820s. He and Jane had two children (James and Mary).
Ben had three brothers (John, Tom and Will). In the spring of 1832, he and his brothers decided they wanted a better life, so they moved their families to Hamilton County, near Noblesville, Ind. They brought along with them the Stanbrough and Vanderslice families. A third son, Joseph Joel Goodrick, was born during this move. Five more children, a son and four daughters, were born to the Goodricks by 1853.
In the spring of 1855, the family’s pioneer spirit took over, and they with a number of families left Engletown, Ind., and headed for Kansas to find new homes. They came to Miami County (at that time it was Lykins County). Ben’s younger brother Daniel had settled in Lykins County a year earlier. This was a contributing factor for the Goodricks coming to Kansas.
When they got here, they established homesteads in the timberland of Stanton Township along the Marais des Cygnes River. Some moved into log cabins that had been abandoned by previous settlers who had gone back to previous homes. Others lived in tents until they could cut the timber and build their own cabins.
Stanton Township did not have any churches or schools at that time, so Ben (they called him “Uncle Ben”) held services in his home, and they were presided over by a United Brethern circuit rider. Back in central Indiana, the Goodricks were greatly influenced by the Quaker families of Engletown. The Goodricks were of the belief that slavery was wrong, and they did their best to establish Kansas as a “free territory.” Ben and the family were friends of John Brown.
In the summer of 1856, armed bands of proslavery men decided that every free stater should be driven out of the territory. Osawatomie was chosen as one of the places to go. All of the residents feared that Osawatomie would be destroyed.
On Aug. 30, 1856, the battle began, and it lasted for two days. The ruffians left with two wagons filled with their wounded, and 10 wagons loaded with their plunder taken from the homes of the citizens. The Goodricks and other families lived in fear for their lives as the territory from Mound City to Fort Scott to Lawrence was occupied by the border ruffians.
The Goodricks and 27 other families decided to leave and go back to Indiana. Life in Indiana still did not appeal to the Goodricks, and the call for Kansas was still in their hearts. In 1858, the family went westward and returned to their homes in Kansas and resumed their activities as abolitionists.
The Goodricks stayed in Stanton Township, and Ben farmed the land for a long period of time. Jane, his wife, passed away after giving him nine children.
After farming, Ben spent the remaining years of his life living with his daughter, Minerva Mcgill. He died at the age of 87 on May 23, 1889. Both he and his wife were laid to rest in the Elmwood Addition of Paola Cemetery.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.