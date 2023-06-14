The air is very still, with peace and comity to all. With the darkening sky I cannot tell if rain is on one of the horizons or if the evening prefers to be on the solemn side.
The robins of the neighborhood are keeping their songs lively for all other birds and people to hear. It is interesting… robins are one of the first singers in the morning and the last of the evening.
I do have a mockingbird who carries all bird songs in his voice, and he will sing into the dark of night. I did find out why they do this. It is rather depressing. Mockingbirds mate for life, so if you hear one singing and singing into the night, it could be that he is an old male who has lost its mate. Oh no, that is really sad. Or it is a young male looking for a forever mate.
~~~
We were trying to take our two leashed, unmanageable, straining, stubborn dogs for a nice stroll down the side road the other evening. We put them each on a leash because on the previous walk one decided to take his own wandering tour of the neighborhood and did not have good listening skills.
My granddaughter had the puppy who yanked and pulled every which way across the road. I had the strong-as-an-ox black lab who was on a mission to drag and tow and tug me into the grass and ditches…. where the ticks were waiting for my delicious legs.
Just as I was headed into a rocky gully in which I knew I would trip and land in a bloody mess, I looked down. My dog did too. Sitting down in the bottom was a baby skunk. I yelled, “Oh no! Back up!”
The kit was about 8 inches long with the cutest black pearl eyes looking up at us. It backed into some vegetation, still watching us. It regarded us carefully, then …Up went the tail.
I yelled, “Run! It’s a SKUNK!”
All four of us ran!
~~~
I want to let you know that I wrote (in my cursive writing) a letter to President Biden. To those of you who are offended by my convictions, credence, and dogmatism, I am sorry. Please skip this part and move on.
Dear President Biden,
I am an older, retired elementary school teacher of 43 years here in Paola, Kansas — the good old’ Midwest. I have been greatly concerned about the Willow Project that your administration approved back in March.
Now, I don’t think it is too late to stop all the advancement of materials and machinery and myriad of trucks and arsenal to start the ruination of the far North.
I am worried about promises, Mr. President. I was ecstatic that you were environmentally savvy and sympathetic when you ran for office. We, as citizens of this fine country, have many worries and issues. This Willow Project is one.
The temperature in the Arctic is increasing four times faster than Kansas, the permafrost is thawing, houses are sinking, telephone poles tilt, and erosion is happening all along the coastline right NOW before any work has started.
Mr. President, you have the ability to stop the work. No one will be upset. Well, the oil people will, but I feel the world is more important. Their project is expected to release 254 million metric tons of carbon over the next 30 years.
Last year, you and 200 countries were in London for the Cop27. At that meeting everyone was discussing ways to end climate change and greenhouse gas. I think the Willow Project has blown our integrity out of the water and sky.
You can still say “NO!”, Mr. President.
I have always been an animal lover. There are so many species that will be on the edge of endangerment or extinction. Brown bears, caribou, polar bears, beluga whales, walruses, seals, multitudes of fish, and many nesting birds call this area their home. I am so worried about their survival. That’s why my letter is so essential.
Polar bears are in a perilous predicament as it is. Adding additional challenges and hazards of possible oil spills, too many people, toxic air, and polluted or missing food choices could be devastating for this beautiful species.
Did you know, President Biden, when I was a little girl, about 10 years old, a friend and I created an animal club with ideas from a children’s magazine? It was about 1965, before environmental problems were a “thing.” We picked up trash, donated our allowances, and made posters about our club. We called it the Polar Bear Club.
Who would have thought I would be defending them again?
So many of us remember the horrid oil spills of the past… the Exxon Valdez, the Deepwater Horizon, and Amoco Cadiz, and the Ixtoc I. Oh, we had an oil spill on land here in Kansas this last year done by the Keystone Pipeline.
Mr. President, we can’t do this oilfield pollution and ocean destruction and air pollution, greenhouse-gassing anymore. Please, stop this excessive need for more oil and gas.
The people of the United States and the world have been told to buy electric cars, invest in solar and wind power and that we have. Why are we going to allow an oil company pump more and more oil for vehicles we won’t be driving?
President Biden, you have the power. You can still say, “Stop. Wait a minute. Let’s look at this again.”
Thank you for reading my words of concern about this worrisome topic. I hope my thoughts, and those of others, give you moments of reconsideration and reflection.
Best wishes and bliss, to you.
When you write letters you hope they fall into open arms and understanding minds.
~~~
Oh, I should finish my skunk story. As we strolled back along the road to home, I didn’t stop to think or consider the wee little skunk. I was sure it had toddled off into the tree line.
Well, we discovered the sweet little thing in the ditch, standing out in the open, happily looking at us again. This time both dogs saw the half-pint spraying machine. They lunged at it, and we yanked back. Whew! I didn’t wish to hang around and smell its self-defense mechanisms…if they worked.
Enjoy the lightning bugs! They are a-blinkin’!
