The air is very still, with peace and comity to all. With the darkening sky I cannot tell if rain is on one of the horizons or if the evening prefers to be on the solemn side.

The robins of the neighborhood are keeping their songs lively for all other birds and people to hear. It is interesting… robins are one of the first singers in the morning and the last of the evening.

Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.

