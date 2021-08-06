Whew!
I am certainly pleased that a wave of coolness has settled upon us! I know earlier this spring I was looking forward to some warm weather when it was so cold, and I would probably eat my words.
Well, I am full. My breakfast of “My Words” was served to me in a parchingly hot, silver bowl for weeks now, and I am stuffed, folks.
The other evening, when it was only 92 degrees, I was pulling weeds and watering parched plants in my three gardens. I was sweating profusely. Some of my shriveled and browned flowers along with the young trees and bushes were so pleased to receive their quenching water.
I have made it my strong, purposeful mantra to water daily in the sweetful heat.
But, let me tell you, it has made me very close to face-planting into my overgrown cucumbers.
My poor yellow snapdragons are browning. As well as some of my petunias, and the cherry trees are not so cheery.
I hope all gardeners will enjoy this reprieve of cooler temperatures, as long as it will last.
~~~
Oh my! A bird just landed on my window ledge as I am typing. It’s looking at me with its tiny, tiny black eyes... a young house finch. I took this as a plea for more seed in the feeder.
Ok… please don’t think of me as a real kook (my husband did when I told him), but I sometimes think that animals catch my love and empathy for them. I know, it sounds crazy, but sometimes.... If you are a student of mine, you will understand.
I left my column and filled the feeder with dried mealworms and its wanted seed and suet. I hope they are happy.
~~~
I recently visited the Hillsdale Shooting and Training Range. If you haven’t been in a while, they have added an amazing indoor facility.
In the air-conditioned coolness a computerized shooting rage exists. From the beginner, like me, to the trained law enforcement agents, the programs will be so helpful to you.
Mark d’Augereau, the manager and facilitator of the shooting range, showed me the many facets and programs available. He showed me, a real shooting rookie, how to shoot a pistol.
Sorry to tell you, but I failed...royally. Thank goodness, he is a patient teacher.
“Look through the sight and line them up. Do you see the two sights?” he told me.
The fake pistol I held weighed nearly the same as a real gun. The targets appear on a white board screen about 15 feet away. Targets can be stationary or moving.
With my lackluster skills, I hit only one target out of ten. Not too whippy. I think I concentrated too much on the two sights in front of me and not on what was showing on the screen.
D’Augereau kindly said, “You can do this. You really can with a little more practice.”
I believe I may be able to with A LOT more practice.
But, did you know that the computer program also provides shotgun and, I believe, rifle practice? They are all very interesting and worthwhile of your time. Law enforcement training can also be completed at your local Hillsdale Lake facilities.
I would not have considered shooting sports as a possibility, but with the outdoor and new indoor facilities a person can receive training at many levels with individuals ready to boost your skills or teach different shooting endeavors.
The computerized programs are so easy to use and cost nothing compared to the price of bullets these days. Check them all out.
~~~
I am simply loving the tiny, little “lantern lights” flying around at night. The fireflies are out in many areas if you are looking. Living in the country brings more lightning bugs than in the city.
A lot of my adoration comes from about 57 years of watching them as they dotted the darkness with their constant iridescent lights. We chased them and caught them and let them go.
As children, we would place them gently in jars with pieces of grass, believing that was their food of choice. Unfortunately, they do not eat grass. They are eating other fireflies, nectar and pollen- and some will not eat anything.
It is hard to believe that fireflies are becoming less and less abundant. What will future generations chase around their yards on a summer evening? Video games? Sad!
~~~
Not many fish are being caught during these hot days in Kansas. Most area lakes are reporting fair or slow catches.
It is also frog hunting season now. I would love to go catch a few.
Oh, just to report… The local birds took down half of my seed from the feeder.
They WERE hungry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.