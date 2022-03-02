I sit before my typing keys while another weekday snowstorm drops delicate flakes surrendered and spin drifted by the dubious clouds.
Yesterday, we were bestowed with little white beebees of snow/sleet, looking like bits of plastic or Styrofoam. They remained grounded the entire day in sidewalk cracks and dirt piles.
Most meteorologists are calling this a “roller-coaster winter.” I believe it.
~~~
On Monday, Presidents’ Day, we went to the Kansas City Zoo for a day of animal life and warm sunshine… along with 10,000 other people. No joke! We went near lunchtime, figuring some folks were heading home.
No… Parking was a premium. We had a lovely walk from the south forty of Starlight Theater’s grassy fields near the zoo’s entrance. The zoo is always a wonderful way to get outdoors and delight in flora and fauna.
~~~
I know I have discussed my birdfeeders before, but I have been loving all of my feathered friends who visit. At the front feeder, I collect a myriad of juncos. The ground is covered in the little gray birds.
A bush has become an apartment building for a bundle of sparrows for concealment, to lie low, shiver, and bicker continuously with each other. They all seem to look alike, but I have been able to identify Harris’s, white-crowned, and song sparrows.
The backyard feeder seems to collect the finches, cardinals, chickadees, downy woodpeckers, and nuthatches. I am trying to make a scientific evaluation with bird watching.
Blue jays, red-headed woodpeckers, and flickers seem to be the “commanders” at the hanging restaurants. They clear the crowds for them to eat.
I can now hear the calls and new spring chirps of a few species. Lend an ear to the outdoors and you may hear them also. It brings me great hope and cheer.
~~~
Today, I took a side trip off the main road to do some observing of nature… My favorite pastime. As I drove into an unincorporated, small town to the north of Paola, I noticed along the northern roadside that the trees were mutilated… just chopped to pieces.
Apparently, someone was attempting to clear or eliminate the branches from growing along the nearly half-mile ditch. The cedar trees were half-naked and bare with their boughs simply slashed to smithereens. The scene was, in my opinion, appalling and unsightly.
The poor trees! The poor entrance to town! The poor neighborhood!
It was unclear what great detriment the trees were causing to the environment. I was awestruck, thunderstruck, and horror-struck.
I have seen this process before, but this blatant denuding of the community’s forest was horrible.
~~~
Did you know the Kansas Legislature banned the ban on plastic bags?
Apparently, no one in the state of Kansas, in counties or cities, can place taxes or restrictions on “bags, cups, or other packaging.” The measure would cover not only plastic but cloth, paper, cardboard, aluminum, glass, or foamed plastics such as Styrofoam.
The groups behind this bill are plastic companies, small businesses and restaurants.
The Senate Commerce Committee Chair Renee Erikson, a Republican from Wichita, remarked, “I personally love Twizzlers. They come in plastic bags. Should they be banned — those are plastic bags?” She was also worried about how awful it would be without garbage bags.
Really?! That’s your main concern? Good grief!
People from around the world are trying to get rid of all the plastic “things” made from petroleum, that do NOT decompose. Those are the arguments that the opponents to this bill are trying to convey. Not candy wrappers.
There are so many states, even cities, trying to rid the single-use plastic bags, but too many plastic producers are very convincing of their products and grubstake legislatures, not just in Kansas but in all states.
Our neighboring states have all decided on the same legislative rulings, so we must jump on the bandwagon too. What a shame!
Maybe, this time, Kansas could be the Midwest’s leader in proposing legislation to halt the overuse of single use plastics and diaphanous plastic bags.
There are eight states with bans on single-use plastic bags, cups, straws, and utensils. They are all coastal states. There are eighteen states without any rulings. Kansas falls in this category.
Now, let’s go worldwide. There are 77 countries that have plastic rulings. The United States is NOT one of them.
Can you guess the first country to implement laws against skinny plastic bags? It was Bangladesh. Yes…Bangladesh.
Can you guess the first country to be plastic free? This is a tough one… it is Rwanda. Little, tiny, very poor Rwanda. About the size of Connecticut, Rwanda has banned ALL plastic. (According to United Nations findings)
The good news is that you can still bring your own bags to all stores. Luckily, that is not illegal in Kansas.
Making wise purchasing choices on all things plastic is paramount and critical to rescuing our planet. All of us will have to be responsible conservationists and environmentalists with this plastic debacle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.