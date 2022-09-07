Bishop W.T. Vernon was the superintendent of the Western Reserve University in Kansas City, Kan., which was an African American University.

Bishop Vernon spoke at the dedication of the John Brown Statue on May 9, 1935, and gave a powerful speech about John Brown, extolling Brown’s belief in equality for all and his willingness to die to free the slaves. In addition, Vernon addressed the injustice of lynching African Americans, which, sadly, was all too common in the United States in 1935.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

