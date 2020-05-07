Here it is the weekend again as I type my words of nature, and it is cold, again, and the wind is briskly blowing from the north. For the past four columns I have mentioned how chilly it is.
What is it with me and the time I write this column?!
~~~~~
I love bluebirds and have observed a pair in my yard for quite some time. They both sat peacefully in my “naked” mimosa tree (they are one of the last trees to get leaves) with love in their hearts. Suddenly the male, very handsomely blue, jumped to the ground and grabbed a worm in his beak.
Upon returning to the tree, with the light-blue female watching, he pecked at the worm, flipped it around, pecked some more, as if tenderizing it. He then flew up in the tree and gave it to his wife, who appreciated the fine dining.
What a lovely opportunity to show love to the bird of the season.
I thought that bluebirds stayed together for life, but reading an article from Audubon, I discovered that after the first brood of the season, the female goes off and “plays the field,” if you know what I mean and has another brood. Whatever…
I do have a pair in an old bluebird house in my front yard. A bunch of sparrows have taken over my other three houses. It is always a challenge to see who gets first dibbs on a house.
Bluebirds are a passion of mine and I have long enjoyed their quiet and peaceful songs, as well as their pretty, pretty colors.
~~~~~
My grandchildren and I were out the other day hiking through a magnificent field near their home. They were near a small stream when they came upon a BIG black snake, quite by chance. Hence, a lot of screaming and running ensued.
I have never seen a black snake of this size or proportions. My land’s, it was HUGE!
I am a person of “you-better-leave-the-snake-alive” belief. They are an important part of an ecosystem and food chain, and this one has been around for a long time eating its score of mice and rats.
Being an inquisitive nature noticer, I went over to take a better look.
WOW! It was folded in half at a length of at least 3 feet each, making the total size a little over 6 feet. NO JOKE!
The snake glistened in the sunshine with its black scales. It didn’t appear to be afraid at all, just hanging out near a small bush, very calm, no fears.
As I bent down closer, I discovered its eyes were clouded over with a gray color. AHA!
The snake was getting ready to shed its skin.
What a magnificent find in nature!
~~~~~
We decided to take an outdoor field trip/recess to Hillsdale Lake on Thursday afternoon. It was a lovely, perfect, ideal day to dangle your feet in the water and watch the boats.
Goodness me! There were plenty of boats and people out fishing. The majority were out to catch crappie. Though, I asked one young man what he wanted to hook. He said, without hesitation, “Anything!”
We were back in Hillsdale on Friday at the gas station, and everyone and their cousin and uncle and aunt were heading to the lake. The primitive camping places were all full, a sign read. Cars and boats were from all over the place.
The letters C-O-V-I-D started going through my mind.
~~~~~
Switch of topics… FAST!
For some reason, for which I probably know, I have been waking at 4 a.m. and not returning to sleep. It is getting old!
But, just as a sliver of light appears, so begins the daybreak of warbling birds. The first few mornings I just listened and enjoyed.
The next, I decided to identify who was first to start the joyfulness. Robins. They were the first to introduce themselves to the day. Then, my rooster. Cardinals are early risers and singers. Now, mockingbirds are known to sing all night and begin the day also.
Someone famous, I am not sure, once said, “The Earth has music for those who listen.” I am glad I am a listener and have taught myself to recognize some bird calls.
~~~~~
Environmentalist, John Muir, a favorite of mine, said: “In every walk with nature, one receives more than he seeks.”
I have been taking many walks around and about my yard seeking solace, peace, calm and gentle reflections.
My feet are aware of the honey bees on dandelions. I saw my first monarch butterfly on its journey north. I was thrilled beyond belief. My lilacs smell so good I wish I could eat them (I didn’t!). Planting seeds as a hope for new growth in my newly soiled and composted gardens is a joy.
Muir had a sensational idea.
